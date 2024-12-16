Hoover Small Business Alliance to host Hoover school officials

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance

The Hoover Small Business Alliance on Wednesday, Dec. 18, has invited officials from Hoover City Schools to share with small business owners how the Hoover school system can help them.

Small business owners are invited to gather at the Hoover-Randle Home and Gardens at 2255 Tyler Road at 7:30 a.m. for the networking breakfast and panel discussion.

Scheduled speakers include Hoover schools Superintendent Kevin Maddox, Hoover High Principal Jennifer Hogan, Spain Park High Principal Amanda Esslinger and Debra Smith, executive director of the Riverchase Career Connection Center.

Former state Rep. Paul DeMarco, an attorney, will serve as moderator. The breakfast is free, and no RSVP is necessary.