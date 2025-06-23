Hoover Small Business Alliance to give staffing tips Wednesday

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance Scheduled speakers for the Hoover Small Business Alliance networking breakfast on Wednesday, June 25, 2025, include, from left, Frank Petrusnek of InTime Staffing, Kelly Rainer of Career Personnel and Brian Pitts of ITAC Solutions.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance on Wednesday, June 25, is giving out tips for staffing small businesses at a networking breakfast.

The event will be at the Canvas Church at 2116 Centennial Drive (off Lorna Road) from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Scheduled speakers include Frank Petrusnek of InTime Staffing, Kelly Rainer of Career Personnel and Brian Pitts of ITAC Solutions. Former state Rep. Paul DeMarco, an attorney, will serve as moderator.

The breakfast is free, and no reservation is required. For more information, contact Hoover Small Business Alliance Founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.