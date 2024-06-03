Hoover Small Business Alliance to feature Santos Coffee owner at breakfast

The Hoover Small Business Alliance this Wednesday, June 5, will feature the owner of Santos Coffee at its networking breakfast.

Wendy Padilla-Madden plans to talk about how to grow a business from one location into many.

The networking breakfast will be at Aldridge Gardens at 3530 Lorna Road from 8 to 9 a.m. The breakfast is free, and no reservation is necessary.

For more information, contact Traci Fox, the founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance at 205-919-0561.