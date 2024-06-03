Hoover Small Business Alliance to feature Santos Coffee owner at breakfast

× Expand Photo courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance Hoover Small Business Alliance Founder Traci Fox, left, with Santos Coffee owner Wendy Padilla-Madden and attorney Paul DeMarco.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance this Wednesday, June 5, will feature the owner of Santos Coffee at its networking breakfast.

Wendy Padilla-Madden plans to talk about how to grow a business from one location into many.

The networking breakfast will be at Aldridge Gardens at 3530 Lorna Road from 8 to 9 a.m. The breakfast is free, and no reservation is necessary.

For more information, contact Traci Fox, the founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance at 205-919-0561.