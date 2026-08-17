Hoover Small Business Alliance to discuss keeping prices low in today's economy

The Hoover Small Business Alliance is having its bimonthly breakfast meeting this Wednesday, Aug. 19 in the Knox Square shopping center at Hoover Steaks and Wines.

The networking and informational breakfast is scheduled from 8 to 9 a.m. at the business at 5868 Elsie Road in the Trace Crossings community.

The topic this month is how small businesses keep their prices low for their customers. Speakers include: Reel Howell of Wrapsody, Kelli Buchanan of Alabama Goods and Patrick Devereux of Brock’s Gap Pharmacy. Attorney and former state Rep. Paul DeMarco will serve as the moderator.

The breakfast and meeting are free to attend. For more information, contact Traci Fox, founder of the Hoover Small Business Alliance at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.