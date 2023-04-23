Hoover Small Business Alliance to discuss buying real estate vs. leasing

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance Panelists at the April 26, 2023, meeting of the Hoover Small Business Alliance include, from left, Tracy True Dismukes of ARC Realty, Bryan Holt of Southpace Properties and Jordan Masaeid-Hosey of HBH Realty.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance plans to discuss real estate at its next meeting this Wednesday, April 26.

Three panelists will examine the question of whether small businesses should buy or lease real estate. The panelists are Tracy True Dismukes of ARC Realty, Bryan Holt of Southpace Properties and Jordan Massaeid-Hosey of HBH Realty.

The meeting is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. a Aldridge Gardens at 3530 Lorna Road.

For more information, contact Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.