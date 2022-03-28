Hoover Small Business Alliance to address expansion, fire prevention

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson 220126_Small_Biz_Alliance2 About 50 people attended the Hoover Small Business Alliance meeting at the Alabama Baptist Children's Homes and Family Ministries headquarters on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.

Johnny Brooklere, the owner of the Brooklere Pharmacy locations in Adamsville, Alabaster and Sumiton, and Hoover Fire Division Chief Mark Thornton are scheduled to speak to the Hoover Small Business Alliance on Wednesday, April 6.

Brooklere, whose family has grown their business from one location to three, is supposed to talk about expanding small businesses.

Brooklere’s father, Anthony Brooklere, bought his first pharmacy, College Hills Pharmacy, in Birmingham in 1968 across from Birmingham-Southern College, according to the Brooklere Pharmacy website.

In November 1968, Anthony Brooklere opened a second pharmacy in Forestdale and later sold the one in Birmingham. His son, Johnny Brooklere, partnered with his father and bought the Adamsville Pharmacy. In 2003, they combined the two pharmacies in a new building in Adamsville.

They bought the property and building formerly owned by Wood Pharmacy in Alabaster in 2010 and purchased David’s Pharmacy and Gifts in Sumiton in 2015, according to the company website.

Thornton is scheduled to talk to the small business owners about fire prevention.

The breakfast networking meeting is scheduled from 8 to 9 a.m. at Hoover Fire Station No. 4 at 800 Municipal Drive.

For more information about the networking breakfast or the Hoover Small Business Alliance, contact organizer Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.