Hoover Small Business Alliance breakfast set for Aug. 14

× Expand Photos courtesy of Hoover Small Business Alliance The Hoover Small Business Alliance breakfast is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024.

Three Hoover small business owners plan to share tips on how to “compete in the big arena” this Wednesday, Aug. 14, at a Hoover Small Business Alliance breakfast.

The networking and informational event is planned from 8 to 9 a.m. at Aldridge Gardens at 3530 Lorna Road.

Scheduled panelists include Fred Smith of Vulcan Pest Control, Clay Nolen of Moss Rock Pharmacy and Rodney Zimmerman of Ragtime Café. Attorney and former state Rep. Paul DeMarco is to serve as moderator.

A light breakfast will be served. Admission is free, and advance notice of attendance is not required.

For more information, contact Hoover Small Business Alliance Founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.