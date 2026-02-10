Hoover Small Business Alliance breakfast rescheduled to March 11

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis will be doing a question-and-answer session with the Hoover Small Business Alliance on March 11.

The Hoover Small Business Alliance has rescheduled its next networking breakfast from Feb. 18 to March 11 and will feature Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis doing a question-and-answer session.

The breakfast is scheduled from 8 to 9 a.m. at Metropolitan Church at 2800 Metropolitan Way.

Former state Rep. Paul DeMarco, an attorney, will serve as the moderator.

No reservations are necessary. For more information about the networking breakfast or the Hoover Small Business Alliance, contact founder Traci Fox at 205-919-0561 or hooversmallbusinessalliance@gmail.com.