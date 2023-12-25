Hoover's BioHorizons shares sweet treats with U.S. troops in Poland

× Expand Photo courtesy of BioHorizons BioHorizons, a dental implant company based in Hoover, collected these Little Debbie treats and shipped them to U.S. troops from Alabama now based in Poland.

BioHorizons, a dental implant company based in Hoover, recently collected more than 240 boxes of Little Debbie sweet treats and shipped them overseas to U.S. troops from Haleyville who are currently stationed in Poland.

“This gesture is just one of the ways we’d like to show our gratitude and appreciation for the men and women who help protect our nation, and it is especially close to my heart because my son is currently stationed in Poland,” said Aimee Nichols, the human resources manager at BioHorizons. “Through initiatives like this, we hope to help bring a little bit of joy to the individuals, including my son, who are on the frontlines this holiday season.”

The Little Debbie treats, designed to give the soldiers a taste of home for the holidays, already have arrived in Poland and were distributed among the troops earlier this month.

BioHorizons is a wholly owned subsidiary of Henry Schein, the world’s largest provider of health care solutions to office-based dental and medical practitioners. The company has been headquartered in Hoover about 16 years and employs more than 200 people in the Riverchase Office Park. It was fully acquired by Henry Schein in 2018.