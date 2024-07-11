Hoover resident Dr. Peter DeFranco named Alabama's Chiropractor of Year

× Expand Photo courtesy of Dr. Peter DeFranco Dr. Peter DeFranco recently was named 2024 Chiropractor of the Year by the Alabama State Chiropractic Association.

Dr. Peter DeFranco, a resident of the Trace Crossings community in Hoover, recently was named the Chiropractor of the Year by the Alabama State Chiropractic Association.

DeFranco, who runs the Hueytown Chiropractic Clinic, also won the award in 2000 and twice was named Young Chiropractor of the Year early in his career in the 1980s and 1990s.

DeFranco originally is from the Hillview community in north Jefferson County and graduated from Minor High School. He went on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the University of Alabama at Birmingham with a major in biology and minor in chemistry and in 1985 graduated from the National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, Illinois. He has been serving people in Jefferson County for more than 30 years and worked on the 1996 Olympics medical services staff in Birmingham.

He is certified by the National Board of Chiropractic Examiners and a member of the American Chiropractic Associations, Alabama State Chiropractic Association, Florida Chiropractic Association and the Jefferson County Chiropractic Society.

DeFranco said he is selling his practice in Hueytown to Pillar Chiropractic and Rehabilitiation, which also has clinics in Hoover, Cahaba Heights, Clay, Gardendale and Trussville.