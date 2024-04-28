Hoover Realtors picked for HGTV show

× Expand Photo courtesy of HBH Realty. Jordan Masaeid-Hosey and James Savelle of HBH Realty were chosen to host episodes of HGTV's “The American Dream” show that focus on Birmingham.

Two Hoover Realtors with HBH Realty soon will begin filming for the HGTV show “The American Dream,” which will debut their episodes nationally in June.

“A lot of real estate shows can tend to show real estate in a more dramatic way,” said HBH Realtor Jordan Masaeid-Hosey, who will be featured on the show. “The CFO of the show we are filming, Craig Sewing, wanted to change the narrative and show a more positive angle of real estate, while showcasing the voices of Realtors for their markets.”

“The American Dream” is a national TV show where real estate professionals act as hosts. The show uses positive media about local neighborhoods to educate, empower and engage viewers with content that highlights the lifestyle and culture of communities across the country. Each episode is designed to explore distinctive points about a particular area and inspire the audience to achieve their own American dream.

Masaeid-Hosey and her colleague James Savelle will represent HBH Realty on the show, which begins filming throughout parts of Hoover and the surrounding areas in May. Each agent will host an episode of the show.

“I will be taking viewers on a journey exploring the lifestyles, cultures and real estate that make up Birmingham and the surrounding areas,” Savelle said. “This show will be a rollercoaster of excitement. Being a foodie, I will definitely be taking you on a culinary tour. We will journey through various neighborhoods with all types of real estate, as well as interviewing members of the community, business owners, celebrity guests and philanthropists.”

Savelle said his involvement on the show began when Sewing approached him to see if he was interested in representing Birmingham and the surrounding markets for the show.

“I thought, ‘Sure, why not? Let us see where this thing goes.’ After I responded to that initial email, everything was a whirlwind. Several Zoom meetings later and one afternoon while eating lunch, boom, I got a call from one of the producers congratulating me for being one of the five hosts chosen to represent Birmingham and surrounding areas. I still don’t think I have processed it all, but I am eager to show off our wonderful home state.”

Both Masaeid-Hosey and Savelle said they are looking forward to showcasing Hoover to a national audience.

“Hoover has so much to offer,” Masaeid-Hosey said. “I want to show how advanced and diverse we are, and how well connected our community is and is still affordable, unlike many other major cities.”

Savelle said showcasing the heart and soul of Alabama, in addition to the houses, is something he hopes to accomplish while filming.

“I want to tear down any stereotypes and show viewers far and wide the many lifestyles and cultures we offer,” Savelle said. “I want to inspire, educate and shine a spotlight on the aspects of our communities that make so many Alabamians proud to call Alabama their home. I want viewers to see the show and think: ‘I could see myself living there.’”

Masaeid-Hosey said one of her favorite things about real estate is the versatility it provides.

“You can use it in so many facets,” she said. “From a primary home to an investment, to a mid-term or short-term or long-term rental, you have so many options within real estate to establish generational wealth.”

Masaeid-Hosey and Savelle are looking forward to sharing people’s stories and showcasing business owners or those looking to sell a home while they film.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and we are just so excited about it,” Masaeid-Hosey said. “We hope to represent the city of Hoover well and look forward to letting others see how great it is to live here.”

Episodes of “The American Dream” can be found on HGTV, CNBC, Bloomberg TV, Travel Channel, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and ROKU.

For more information on specific episodes that will air at a future date, visit theamericandreamnetwork.vhx.tv.