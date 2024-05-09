Hoover Open Houses 5/10/24 to 5/15/24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2105 Natalie Lane
Hoover — Southlake Estates
MLS # 21378977
6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 7,295 square feet
$1,374,999
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/11/24, 2-4 p.m.
544 Preseve Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21368093
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,320 square feet
$1,295,005
Ty Elliott and Merry Leach, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 5/12/24, 2-4 p.m.
3077 Iris Drive
Hoover — Green Trails at Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21381059
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,798 square feet
$729,000
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Friday, 5/10/24, 4-6 p.m. and Wednesday, 5/15/24, 2-6 p.m.
5300 Trace Ridge Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21385186
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,734 square feet
$589,000
Marcus Morgan, 541-993-6799, Sold South Realty
Saturday, 5/11/24, 2-4 p.m.
2197 Samuel Pass
Hoover — Reynolds Landing at Ross Bridge
MLS # 21375629
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,050 square feet
$490,000
Jason Garrison, 206-903-1460, ERA King
Saturday, 5/11/24, 10 a.m.-noon
3170 Sawyer Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21384670
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,683 square feet
$450,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/11/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/12/24, 2-4 p.m.
2447 Gawain Drive
Hoover — Regent Forest
MLS # 21383241
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,051 square feet
$350,000
Trinity Cornett, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/11/24, 2-4 p.m.
1170 Windsor Square Unit 61
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384480
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,430 square feet
$348,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-751-5866, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/10/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/11/24, 1-4 p.m.
1128 Windsor Square Unit 40
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378905
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,115
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-894-7153
Friday, 5/10/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/11/24, 1-4 p.m.
1142 Windsor Square Unit 47
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21382743
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-222-6904, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/10/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/11/24, 1-4 p.m.
1150 Windsor Square Unit 51
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384504
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$329,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-793-4912, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/10/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/11/24, 1-4 p.m.
5034 Melrose Way
Hoover — The Woods
MLS # 21384084
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,662 square feet
$325,000
Beth Williams, Exit Legacy Realty
Saturday, 5/11/24, 2-4 p.m.
1162 Windsor Square Unit 57
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384506
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$321,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/10/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/11/24, 1-4 p.m.