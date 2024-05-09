Hoover Open Houses 5/10/24 to 5/15/24

2105 Natalie Lane

Hoover — Southlake Estates

MLS # 21378977

6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 7,295 square feet

$1,374,999

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/11/24, 2-4 p.m.

544 Preserve Way

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21368093

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,320 square feet

$1,295,005

Ty Elliott and Merry Leach, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 5/12/24, 2-4 p.m.

3077 Iris Drive

Hoover — Green Trails at Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21381059

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,798 square feet

$729,000

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Friday, 5/10/24, 4-6 p.m. and Wednesday, 5/15/24, 2-6 p.m.

5300 Trace Ridge Circle

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21385186

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,734 square feet

$589,000

Marcus Morgan, 541-993-6799, Sold South Realty

Saturday, 5/11/24, 2-4 p.m.

2197 Samuel Pass

Hoover — Reynolds Landing at Ross Bridge

MLS # 21375629

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,050 square feet

$490,000

Jason Garrison, 206-903-1460, ERA King

Saturday, 5/11/24, 10 a.m.-noon

3170 Sawyer Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21384670

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,683 square feet

$450,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/11/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/12/24, 2-4 p.m.

2447 Gawain Drive

Hoover — Regent Forest

MLS # 21383241

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,051 square feet

$350,000

Trinity Cornett, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/11/24, 2-4 p.m.

1170 Windsor Square, Unit 61

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384480

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,430 square feet

$348,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-751-5866, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/10/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/11/24, 1-4 p.m.

1128 Windsor Square Unit 40

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378905

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,115

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-894-7153

Friday, 5/10/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/11/24, 1-4 p.m.

1142 Windsor Square Unit 47

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21382743

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-222-6904, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/10/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/11/24, 1-4 p.m.

1150 Windsor Square Unit 51

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384504

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$329,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-793-4912, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/10/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/11/24, 1-4 p.m.

5034 Melrose Way

Hoover — The Woods

MLS # 21384084

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,662 square feet

$325,000

Beth Williams, Exit Legacy Realty

Saturday, 5/11/24, 2-4 p.m.

1162 Windsor Square Unit 57

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384506

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$321,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/10/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/11/24, 1-4 p.m.