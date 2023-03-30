Hoover Open Houses

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,688,500
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/2/23, 2-4 p.m.
4081 Noyak Road
4081 Noyak Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1348842
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,756 square feet
$669,900
Missy Heard, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 4/2/23, 2-4 p.m.
5664 Brayden Circle
5664 Brayden Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1348116
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,211 square feet
$589,900
Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty
Saturday, 4/2/23, 2-4 p.m.
185 Brook Trace Drive
185 Brook Trace Drive
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1348799
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,986 square feet
$589,900
Tori Steffens, 205-991-1500, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 4/2/23, 2-4 p.m.
412 Shenandoah Drive
412 Shenandoah Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1336815
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,376 square feet
$489,900
Gwen Brannum, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 4/2/23, 2-4 p.m.
206 Patton Chapel Way
206 Patton Chapel Way
Hoover — Patton Creek Condominiums
MLS # 1348413
2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,148 square feet
$144,900
Brian Rockett, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 4/1/23, 2-4 p.m.