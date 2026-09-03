Hoover open houses September 5-6

by

Businesses

1831 Lemon Mint Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21463748

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,169 square feet

$565,000

Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Hoover

Saturday, September 5, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

109 Maple Trace

Hoover

MLS#: 21459638

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,822 square feet

$535,900

Marcia Montgomery: 205-266-4039, ARC Realty - Hoover

Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

242 Russet Woods Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21462927

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,164 square feet

$338,000

Anita Nettuno: 205-445-4132, EXIT Realty Cahaba

Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

5651 Brocks Cove

Hoover

MLS#: 21462901

5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,081 square feet

$1,300,000

Connor Hurst: 256-267-9097, RealtySouth Chelsea Branch

Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3028 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21462410

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,974 square feet

$1,050,000

Jordan Hosey: 205-213-2633, Real Broker LLC

Saturday, September 5, 2026, 2-3 p.m.