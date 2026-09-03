Hoover open houses September 5-6

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1831 Lemon Mint Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21463748
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,169 square feet
$565,000
Christina James: 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Hoover
Saturday, September 5, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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109 Maple Trace
Hoover
MLS#: 21459638
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,822 square feet
$535,900
Marcia Montgomery: 205-266-4039, ARC Realty - Hoover
Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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242 Russet Woods Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21462927
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,164 square feet
$338,000
Anita Nettuno: 205-445-4132, EXIT Realty Cahaba
Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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5651 Brocks Cove
Hoover
MLS#: 21462901
5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,081 square feet
$1,300,000
Connor Hurst: 256-267-9097, RealtySouth Chelsea Branch
Sunday, September 6, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3028 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21462410
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,974 square feet
$1,050,000
Jordan Hosey: 205-213-2633, Real Broker LLC
Saturday, September 5, 2026, 2-3 p.m.