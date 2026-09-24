Hoover open houses September 26-27

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2187 Rocky Ridge Road
Hoover
MLS#: 21465101
3 bedrooms/1 baths/1,329 square feet
$299,900
Joshua Ehmke: 205-999-4281, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3337 Shallowford Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21465566
4 bedrooms/3 baths/1,790 square feet
$439,900
Scott Heath: 205-532-3882, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2339 Abbeyglen Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21464561
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,641 square feet
$489,999
Kelley Sheffield: 205-702-5063, Keller Williams
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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5651 Brocks Cove
Hoover
MLS#: 21462901
5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,081 square feet
$1,275,000
Connor Hurst: 256-267-9097, RealtySouth Chelsea Branch
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
4589 McGill Terrace
Hoover
MLS#: 21465147
5 bedrooms/6 baths/5,130 square feet
$1,175,000
Jordan Hosey: 205-213-2633, HBH Realty Group at The Real Broker LLC
Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.