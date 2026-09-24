Hoover open houses September 26-27

by

Businesses

2187 Rocky Ridge Road

Hoover

MLS#: 21465101

3 bedrooms/1 baths/1,329 square feet

$299,900

Joshua Ehmke: 205-999-4281, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3337 Shallowford Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21465566

4 bedrooms/3 baths/1,790 square feet

$439,900

Scott Heath: 205-532-3882, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2339 Abbeyglen Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21464561

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,641 square feet

$489,999

Kelley Sheffield: 205-702-5063, Keller Williams

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

5651 Brocks Cove

Hoover

MLS#: 21462901

5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,081 square feet

$1,275,000

Connor Hurst: 256-267-9097, RealtySouth Chelsea Branch

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

4589 McGill Terrace

Hoover

MLS#: 21465147

5 bedrooms/6 baths/5,130 square feet

$1,175,000

Jordan Hosey: 205-213-2633, HBH Realty Group at The Real Broker LLC

Sunday, September 27, 2026, 2-4 p.m.