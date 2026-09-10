Hoover open houses September 12-13

by

Businesses

637 Trumpet Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21462330

3 bedrooms/4 baths/3,106 square feet

$510,000

Anita Smith: 205-563-2512, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, September 12, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1157 Clifton Road

Hoover

MLS#: 21454421

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,857 square feet

$879,900

Savannah McFarland: 256-293-0675, ARC Realty - Hoover

Sunday, September 13, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

2339 Abbeyglen Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21464561

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,641 square feet

$505,000

Kelley Sheffield: 205-702-5063, Keller Williams

Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

5651 Brocks Cove

Hoover

MLS#: 21462901

5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,081 square feet

$1,300,000

Connor Hurst: 256-267-9097, RealtySouth Chelsea Branch

Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3957 Haddon Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21456628

6 bedrooms/6 baths/4,605 square feet

$779,900

Allison Burleson: 205-447-2456, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Saturday, September 12, 2026, 10 a.m. to noon