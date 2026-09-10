Hoover open houses September 12-13

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637 Trumpet Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21462330
3 bedrooms/4 baths/3,106 square feet
$510,000
Anita Smith: 205-563-2512, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, September 12, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1157 Clifton Road
Hoover
MLS#: 21454421
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,857 square feet
$879,900
Savannah McFarland: 256-293-0675, ARC Realty - Hoover
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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2339 Abbeyglen Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21464561
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,641 square feet
$505,000
Kelley Sheffield: 205-702-5063, Keller Williams
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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5651 Brocks Cove
Hoover
MLS#: 21462901
5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,081 square feet
$1,300,000
Connor Hurst: 256-267-9097, RealtySouth Chelsea Branch
Sunday, September 13, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3957 Haddon Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21456628
6 bedrooms/6 baths/4,605 square feet
$779,900
Allison Burleson: 205-447-2456, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Saturday, September 12, 2026, 10 a.m. to noon