Hoover open houses October 17-18

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Businesses

1677 Shades Pointe Drive

Hoover

MLS#: 21467607

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,723 square feet

$495,000

Steve Parker: 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Anna Parker: 205-515-5506, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

909 Granbury Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21463179

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,634 square feet

$609,000

Mary Reed Durkin: 205-835-7465, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

321 Vesclub Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21467038

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet

$1,549,000

Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC

Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC

Sunday, October 18, 2026, noon to 3 p.m.

1719 Collinwood Court

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21402188

3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,259 square feet

$1,350,000

Roxanne Hale: 205-352-7742, RealtySouth-Homewood

Scott Perry: 205-281-0986, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

4557 Oakdell Road

Hoover

MLS#: 21464642

3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,841 square feet

$606,000

John Hale: 205-234-5395, SB Dev Corp

Sarah Turner: 205-612-6157, SB Dev Corp

Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.