Hoover open houses October 17-18

Photo courtesy of Zillow
1677 Shades Pointe Drive
Hoover
MLS#: 21467607
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,723 square feet
$495,000
Steve Parker: 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Anna Parker: 205-515-5506, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
909 Granbury Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21463179
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,634 square feet
$609,000
Mary Reed Durkin: 205-835-7465, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
321 Vesclub Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21467038
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet
$1,549,000
Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC
Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC
Sunday, October 18, 2026, noon to 3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1719 Collinwood Court
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21402188
3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,259 square feet
$1,350,000
Roxanne Hale: 205-352-7742, RealtySouth-Homewood
Scott Perry: 205-281-0986, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, October 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
4557 Oakdell Road
Hoover
MLS#: 21464642
3 bedrooms/3 baths/1,841 square feet
$606,000
John Hale: 205-234-5395, SB Dev Corp
Sarah Turner: 205-612-6157, SB Dev Corp
Saturday, October 17, 2026, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.