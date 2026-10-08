Hoover open houses October 10-11

by

Businesses

1395 Eden Ridge Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21462245

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,046 square feet

$400,000

Stacy Flippen: 205-966-8406, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

909 Granbury Road

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21463179

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,634 square feet

$609,000

Mary Reed Durkin: 205-835-7465, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

321 Vesclub Drive

Vestavia Hills

MLS#: 21467038

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet

$1,549,000

Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC

Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-4 p.m.

5651 Brocks Cove

Hoover

MLS#: 21462901

5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,081 square feet

$1,275,000

Connor Hurst: 256-267-9097, RealtySouth Chelsea Branch

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

5677 Park Side Road

Hoover

MLS#: 21466835

3 bedrooms/2 baths1,496 square feet

$339,900

Jerry Sager: 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.