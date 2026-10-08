Hoover open houses October 10-11

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1395 Eden Ridge Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21462245
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,046 square feet
$400,000
Stacy Flippen: 205-966-8406, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, October 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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909 Granbury Road
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21463179
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,634 square feet
$609,000
Mary Reed Durkin: 205-835-7465, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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321 Vesclub Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21467038
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,442 square feet
$1,549,000
Connie Alexander Jacks: 205-213-5388, Real Broker LLC
Steven Jacks: 256-668-3858, Real Broker LLC
Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-4 p.m.
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5651 Brocks Cove
Hoover
MLS#: 21462901
5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,081 square feet
$1,275,000
Connor Hurst: 256-267-9097, RealtySouth Chelsea Branch
Sunday, October 11, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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5677 Park Side Road
Hoover
MLS#: 21466835
3 bedrooms/2 baths1,496 square feet
$339,900
Jerry Sager: 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, October 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.