Hoover Open Houses Oct. 27-29, 2023

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,495,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

1348 Saddlecreek Parkway

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21368672

4 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,319 square feet

$1,395,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

2457 Tyler Road

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 1350111

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,864 square feet

$875,000

Harold Collins, 205-919-1861, eXp Realty

Sunday, 10/29/23, 1-3 p.m.

5188 Crossings Parkway

Hoover — Sanctuary at Caldwell

MLS # 21368975

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,961 square feet

$605,000

Lori King, 205-308-2835, eXp Realty

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

4028 Further Lane

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21365433

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,183 square feet

$599,900

Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

4225 Emerson Lane

Hoover — Abingdon by the River

MLS # 21368570

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,231 square feet

$579,900

Leighton Harbuck, 205-222-9117, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

2133 Greenside Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21367533

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,125 square feet

$574,900

Jason Will, 251-583-9728, JWRE

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

2008 Bridgelake Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1360393

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,936 square feet

$480,000

Steve Parker, 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

1401 Canyon Lane

Hoover — Canyon Cove

MLS # 1333855

4 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 3,508 square feet

$479,900

Pam Carroll, 205-706-6298, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

1589 Southpointe Drive

Hoover — Southpointe

MLS # 21366342

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,752 square feet

$464,900

Jessica Earnest, 205-213-6643, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

2207 Bark Circle

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21366143

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,535 square feet

$399,000

Jennifer Grostick, 205-747-6021, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

1560 Laurens St.

Hoover — Cottages of Beaumont

MLS # 21367735

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,008 square feet

$394,500

Laura Jelks, 205-821-3384, ARC Realty

Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$335,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 10/27/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 10/28-23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

2316 Royal Knoll Lane

Hoover — Regent Forest

MLS # 21367829

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,951 square feet

$324,900

Scott Heath, 205-532-3882, ARC Realty

Saturday, 10/28/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

3754 Haven View Circle

Hoover — Haven View

MLS # 21368346

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,704 square feet

$250,000

Casey Trawick, 205-677-8544, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 10/28/23, 10 a.m.-noon and Sunday, 10/29/23, 2-4 p.m.