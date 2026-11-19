Photo courtesy of Zillow
400 Vesclub Drive
Vestavia Hills
MLS#: 21466662
4 bedrooms/4 baths/2,800 square feet
$650,000
Lauren Preston: 205-296-9221, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, November 22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3300 Castle Crest Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21469080
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,538 square feet
$549,900
Jana Hanna: 205-835-6188, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, November 22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1774 Deverell Lane
Hoover
MLS#: 21464308
2 bedrooms/3 baths/1,538 square feet
$384,000
Cathy O'Berry: 205-965-3147, ARC Realty - Hoover
Sunday, November 22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3474 Blackridge Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21470235
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,841 square feet
$740,856
Harris Doyle Homes: 205-883-2494
Saturday, November 21, 12-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
2309 Woodcreek Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21466927
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,523 square feet
$535,000
Shannon Wilks: 205-587-4324, Sold South Realty
Sunday, November 22, 2-4 p.m.