Hoover Open Houses Nov. 3-5, 2023

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,495,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 11/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

1348 Saddlecreek Parkway

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21368672

4 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,319 square feet

$1,395,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 11/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

7204 North Highfield Lane

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21369364

6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,325 square feet

$879,000

Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 11/5/23, 12:30-1:30 p.m.

1232 Tower Lane

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21368178

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,459 square feet

$745,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Development Corp.

Saturday, 11/4/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday, 11/5/23, 1-5 p.m.

1417 Falliston Way

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 1355357

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,144 square feet

$687,500

Tori Steffens, 205-789-3955, RE/MAX Advantage South

Saturday, 11/4/23, 1-3 p.m.

1417 Humber St.

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21364954

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,953 square feet

$642,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Development Corp.

Saturday, 11/4/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday, 11/5/23, 1-5 p.m.

2977 Henry Pass

Hoover — Abingdon by the River

MLS # 21367776

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,866 square feet

$539,900

Beth Thomas, 205-778-8041, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 11/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

1273 Tower Lane

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1345865

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,137 square feet

$536,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Development Corp.

Saturday, 11/4/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Sunday, 11/5/23, 1-5 p.m.

1261 Tower Lane

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1345865

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,137 square feet

$535,000

Brooke Gann, 205-563-6229, SB Development Corp.

Friday, 11/3/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. & Saturday, 11/4/23, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

408 Thornberry Circle

Hoover — The Glen at Greystone

MLS # 1361826

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,837 square feet

$509,000

Adam Brook, 205-413-9757, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 11/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

1949 Strawberry Lane

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21368738

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,536 square feet

$439,000

Julie Douglass, 205-999-4153, ARC Realty

Sunday, 11/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

5 The Oaks Circle

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21367695

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,496 square feet

$399,000

Ella Ogle, 205-223-6234, RealtySouth

Saturday, 11/3/23, 1-3 p.m.

1477 Brock’s Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21368790

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,947 square feet

$390,000

Jeanie Shea, 205-249-0097, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 11/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

2300 Farley Place

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21368152

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,682 square feet

$365,000

Aimee George, 205-253-9118, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 11/5/23, 2-4 p.m.

3849 Kinross Place

Hoover — Old Rocky Ridge Road

MLS # 21368955

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,691 square feet

$335,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 11/3/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. & Saturday, 11/4/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

3754 Haven View Circle

Hoover — Haven View

MLS # 21368346

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,704 square feet

$250,000

Casey Trawick, 205-677-8544, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 11/5/23, 2-4 p.m.