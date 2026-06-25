Hoover open houses June 27-28

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1717 Ashley Wood Place
1717 Ashley Wood Place
Birmingham
MLS#: 21454681
3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,286 square feet
$529,900
Manda Luccasen 205-283-0380, ARC Realty Vestavia
Saturday, June 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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5862 Shades Run Lane
5862 Shades Run Lane
Hoover
MLS#: 21436500
4 bedrooms/5 baths/6,439 square feet
$999,900
Pam Grant: 205-966-6507, ARC Realty 280
Saturday, June 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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5513 Fawn Circle
5513 Fawn Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21454254
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,334 square feet
$449,999
Kelley Sheffield: 205-702-5063, Keller Williams
Saturday, June 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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4159 Arnold Lane
4159 Arnold Lane
Hoover
MLS#: 21446462
3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,157 square feet
$759,000
Steve Parker: 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Anna Parker: 205-515-5506, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2508 Montauk Road
2508 Montauk Road
Hoover
MLS#: 21451575
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,155 square feet
$655,900
Bill Priddy: 205-212-8564, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.