Hoover open houses June 27-28

by

Businesses

1717 Ashley Wood Place

Birmingham

MLS#: 21454681

3 bedrooms/3 baths/2,286 square feet

$529,900

Manda Luccasen 205-283-0380, ARC Realty Vestavia

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

5862 Shades Run Lane

Hoover

MLS#: 21436500

4 bedrooms/5 baths/6,439 square feet

$999,900

Pam Grant: 205-966-6507, ARC Realty 280

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

5513 Fawn Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21454254

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,334 square feet

$449,999

Kelley Sheffield: 205-702-5063, Keller Williams

Saturday, June 27, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

4159 Arnold Lane

Hoover

MLS#: 21446462

3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,157 square feet

$759,000

Steve Parker: 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Anna Parker: 205-515-5506, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2508 Montauk Road

Hoover

MLS#: 21451575

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,155 square feet

$655,900

Bill Priddy: 205-212-8564, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, June 28, 2026, 2-4 p.m.