Hoover open houses July 4-5

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121 Southview Lane
121 Southview Lane
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457755
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,172 square feet
$547,000
Steve Parker: 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Anna Parker: 205-515-5506, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, July 5, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1941 River Way Drive
1941 River Way Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21452341
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,085 square feet
$765,000
Heather Goss: 205-563-0456, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 5, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
2400 Meadowlark Drive
2400 Meadowlark Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457317
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,489 square feet
$500,000
Bonnie Poticny: 205-999-3115, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook,
Blake Poticny: 770-408-8665, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, July 5, 2026, 2-4 p.m.