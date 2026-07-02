Hoover open houses July 4-5

by

Businesses

121 Southview Lane

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457755

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,172 square feet

$547,000

Steve Parker: 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Anna Parker: 205-515-5506, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, July 5, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1941 River Way Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21452341

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,085 square feet

$765,000

Heather Goss: 205-563-0456, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 5, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

2400 Meadowlark Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457317

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,489 square feet

$500,000

Bonnie Poticny: 205-999-3115, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook,

Blake Poticny: 770-408-8665, LAH Sotheby's International Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, July 5, 2026, 2-4 p.m.