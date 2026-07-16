Hoover open houses July 18-19

Photo courtesy of Zillow
8196 Annika Drive
8196 Annika Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458467
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,263 square feet
$625,000
Dave Patton: 404-304-3293, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1385 Atkins Trimm Blvd.
1385 Atkins Trimm Blvd.
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458143
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,494 square feet
$655,900
Srianil Peddi: 205-821-9683, AKS Realty Group LLC
Saturday, July 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3921 James Hill Circle
3921 James Hill Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21458563
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,875 square feet
$599,000
Allison Burleson: 205-447-2456, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1277 Tower Lane
1277 Tower Lane
Hoover
MLS#: 21453115
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,448 square feet
$759,000
Missy Heard: 205-202-1030, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
1005 Clifton Road
1005 Clifton Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21448805
5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,684 square feet
$769,000
Grayson Murphy: 205-267-2278, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Brandon Cobia: 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, July 19, 2026, noon to 2 p.m.