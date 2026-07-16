Hoover open houses July 18-19

by

Businesses

8196 Annika Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458467

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,263 square feet

$625,000

Dave Patton: 404-304-3293, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1385 Atkins Trimm Blvd.

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458143

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,494 square feet

$655,900

Srianil Peddi: 205-821-9683, AKS Realty Group LLC

Saturday, July 18, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3921 James Hill Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21458563

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,875 square feet

$599,000

Allison Burleson: 205-447-2456, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1277 Tower Lane

Hoover

MLS#: 21453115

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,448 square feet

$759,000

Missy Heard: 205-202-1030, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Sunday, July 19, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1005 Clifton Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21448805

5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,684 square feet

$769,000

Grayson Murphy: 205-267-2278, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Brandon Cobia: 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, July 19, 2026, noon to 2 p.m.