Hoover open houses July 11-12

by

Businesses

5700 Moss Trace

Hoover

MLS#: 21448588

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,820 square feet

$365,000

Blake Shultz: 205-451-9858, ARC Realty - Hoover

Saturday, July 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

2508 Montauk Road

Hoover

MLS#: 21451575

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,155 square feet

$655,900

Bill Priddy: 205-212-8564, ARC Realty Vestavia

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3217 Sawyer Drive

Hoover

MLS#: 21455781

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,364 square feet

$500,000

Gusty Gulas: 205-218-7560, Gusty Gulas Group-eXp Realty

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

2645 Foothills Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21456656

5 bedrooms/3 baths/3,965 square feet

$574,900

Misty Hester: 205-746-4118, Kellie Drozdowicz Group

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1395 Eden Ridge Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21454389

3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,046 square feet

$425,000

Audrey Brewer: 205-883-3756, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Jeanie Shea: 205-249-0097, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.