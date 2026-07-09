Hoover open houses July 11-12

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5700 Moss Trace
Hoover
MLS#: 21448588
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,820 square feet
$365,000
Blake Shultz: 205-451-9858, ARC Realty - Hoover
Saturday, July 11, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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2508 Montauk Road
Hoover
MLS#: 21451575
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,155 square feet
$655,900
Bill Priddy: 205-212-8564, ARC Realty Vestavia
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3217 Sawyer Drive
Hoover
MLS#: 21455781
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,364 square feet
$500,000
Gusty Gulas: 205-218-7560, Gusty Gulas Group-eXp Realty
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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2645 Foothills Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21456656
5 bedrooms/3 baths/3,965 square feet
$574,900
Misty Hester: 205-746-4118, Kellie Drozdowicz Group
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1395 Eden Ridge Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21454389
3 bedrooms/3 baths/3,046 square feet
$425,000
Audrey Brewer: 205-883-3756, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Jeanie Shea: 205-249-0097, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, July 12, 2026, 2-4 p.m.