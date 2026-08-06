Hoover open houses August 8-9

by

Businesses

3225 Arbor Hill Trace

Hoover

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,100 square feet

$539,000

For sale by owner: 205-586-8820

Sunday, August 9, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

308 Stone Brook Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21461359

4 bedrooms/4 baths/4,384 square feet

$650,000

Brenda Blanton: 205-706-9672, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Cruz Blanton 205-901-3123, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, August 9, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

517 Russet Valley Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21460886

5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,537 square feet

$405,000

Stephanie Lucas: 205-515-4192, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

5860 Waterstone Point

Hoover

MLS#: 21460796

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,960 square feet

$569,900

Jerry Sager: 205-441-1113, Keller Williams Hoover

Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3920 Butler Springs Way

Hoover

MLS#: 21453668

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,439 square feet

$1,150,000

Jennifer Saliba: 205-937-9968, Saliba Homes

Sunday, August 9, 2026, 2-4 p.m.