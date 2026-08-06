Hoover open houses August 8-9

Photo courtesy of Zillow
3225 Arbor Hill Trace
Hoover
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,100 square feet
$539,000
For sale by owner: 205-586-8820
Sunday, August 9, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
308 Stone Brook Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21461359
4 bedrooms/4 baths/4,384 square feet
$650,000
Brenda Blanton: 205-706-9672, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Cruz Blanton 205-901-3123, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, August 9, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
517 Russet Valley Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21460886
5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,537 square feet
$405,000
Stephanie Lucas: 205-515-4192, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
5860 Waterstone Point
Hoover
MLS#: 21460796
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,960 square feet
$569,900
Jerry Sager: 205-441-1113, Keller Williams Hoover
Sunday, August 9, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3920 Butler Springs Way
Hoover
MLS#: 21453668
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,439 square feet
$1,150,000
Jennifer Saliba: 205-937-9968, Saliba Homes
Sunday, August 9, 2026, 2-4 p.m.