Hoover open houses August 29-30

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5651 Brocks Cove
Hoover
MLS#: 21462901
5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,081 square feet
$1,300,000
Connor Hurst: 256-267-9097, RealtySouth Chelsea Branch
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3028 Adley Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21462410
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,974 square feet
$1,050,000
Jordan Hosey: 205-213-2633, Real Broker LLC
Saturday, August 29, 2026, 1-2 p.m.
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2085 Arbor Hill Parkway
Hoover
MLS#: 21460146
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,150 square feet
$539,000
Kulsum Budhwani: 205-966-3863, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1395 Eden Ridge Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21462245
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,046 square feet
$424,900
Stacy Flippen: 205-966-8406, ARC Realty Mountain Brook
Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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8196 Annika Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458467
3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,263 square feet
$625,000
Dave Patton: 404-304-3293, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Saturday, August 29, 2026, 1-3 p.m.