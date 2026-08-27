Hoover open houses August 29-30

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Businesses

5651 Brocks Cove

Hoover

MLS#: 21462901

5 bedrooms/4 baths/4,081 square feet

$1,300,000

Connor Hurst: 256-267-9097, RealtySouth Chelsea Branch

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3028 Adley Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21462410

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,974 square feet

$1,050,000

Jordan Hosey: 205-213-2633, Real Broker LLC

Saturday, August 29, 2026, 1-2 p.m.

2085 Arbor Hill Parkway

Hoover

MLS#: 21460146

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,150 square feet

$539,000

Kulsum Budhwani: 205-966-3863, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1395 Eden Ridge Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21462245

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,046 square feet

$424,900

Stacy Flippen: 205-966-8406, ARC Realty Mountain Brook

Sunday, August 30, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

8196 Annika Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458467

3 bedrooms/2 baths/2,263 square feet

$625,000

Dave Patton: 404-304-3293, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Saturday, August 29, 2026, 1-3 p.m.