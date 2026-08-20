Hoover open houses August 22-23

Photo courtesy of Zillow
517 Russet Valley Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21460886
5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,537 square feet
$405,000
Mike Brown: 205-368-5995, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Saturday, August 22, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
287 Trace Ridge Road
Hoover
MLS#: 21448805
4 bedrooms/5 baths/6,556 square feet
$899,000
Daniel Friday: 205-243-2606, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3332 Southbend Circle
Birmingham
MLS#: 21458130
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,648 square feet
$1,150,000
Jana Hanna: 205-835-6188, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3361 Chandler Way
Birmingham
MLS#: 21457868
5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,292 square feet
$899,500
Leighton Harbuck: 205-222-9117, ARC Realty - Hoover
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
603 Restoration Drive
Hoover
MLS#: 21450651
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,727 square feet
$950,000
Jeff Davis: 205-587-7479, ARC Realty - Hoover
Sabrina Stephens: 205-305-1646, ARC Realty - Hoover
Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.