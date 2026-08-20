Hoover open houses August 22-23

by

Businesses

517 Russet Valley Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21460886

5 bedrooms/4 baths/2,537 square feet

$405,000

Mike Brown: 205-368-5995, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Saturday, August 22, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

287 Trace Ridge Road

Hoover

MLS#: 21448805

4 bedrooms/5 baths/6,556 square feet

$899,000

Daniel Friday: 205-243-2606, Keller Williams Realty Vestavia

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3332 Southbend Circle

Birmingham

MLS#: 21458130

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,648 square feet

$1,150,000

Jana Hanna: 205-835-6188, RealtySouth-OTM-Acton Rd

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3361 Chandler Way

Birmingham

MLS#: 21457868

5 bedrooms/4 baths/3,292 square feet

$899,500

Leighton Harbuck: 205-222-9117, ARC Realty - Hoover

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

603 Restoration Drive

Hoover

MLS#: 21450651

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,727 square feet

$950,000

Jeff Davis: 205-587-7479, ARC Realty - Hoover

Sabrina Stephens: 205-305-1646, ARC Realty - Hoover

Sunday, August 23, 2026, 2-4 p.m.