Hoover open houses August 15-16

by

Businesses

2221 Ross Ave.

Hoover

MLS#: 21440265

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,363 square feet

$635,000

Marcia Montgomery: 205-266-4039, ARC Realty - Hoover

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

1308 Severn Way

Hoover

MLS#: 21459695

4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,026 square feet

$699,000

Savannah McFarland: 256-293-0675, ARC Realty - Hoover

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

1005 Clifton Road

Birmingham

MLS#: 21448805

5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,684 square feet

$769,000

Grayson Murphy: 205-267-2278, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Brandon Cobia: 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 1-3 p.m.

3720 Spearman Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21459204

3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,954 square feet

$360,000

Christy Larry: 205-910-3450, Keller Williams Metro South

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3920 Butler Springs Way

Hoover

MLS#: 21453668

5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,439 square feet

$1,150,000

Jennifer Saliba: 205-937-9968, Saliba Homes

Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.