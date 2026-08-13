Hoover open houses August 15-16

Photo courtesy of Zillow
2221 Ross Ave.
Hoover
MLS#: 21440265
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,363 square feet
$635,000
Marcia Montgomery: 205-266-4039, ARC Realty - Hoover
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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1308 Severn Way
Hoover
MLS#: 21459695
4 bedrooms/4 baths/3,026 square feet
$699,000
Savannah McFarland: 256-293-0675, ARC Realty - Hoover
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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1005 Clifton Road
Birmingham
MLS#: 21448805
5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,684 square feet
$769,000
Grayson Murphy: 205-267-2278, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Brandon Cobia: 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 1-3 p.m.
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3720 Spearman Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21459204
3 bedrooms/2 baths/1,954 square feet
$360,000
Christy Larry: 205-910-3450, Keller Williams Metro South
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Zillow
3920 Butler Springs Way
Hoover
MLS#: 21453668
5 bedrooms/5 baths/5,439 square feet
$1,150,000
Jennifer Saliba: 205-937-9968, Saliba Homes
Sunday, August 16, 2026, 2-4 p.m.