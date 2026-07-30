Hoover open houses August 1-2

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Businesses

5310 Creekside Place

Hoover

MLS#: 21458270

4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,855 square feet

$492,900

Daniel Hadwin: 205-777-2555, eXp Realty, LLC Central

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.

3813 Carisbrooke Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21457742

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,425 square feet

$639,000

Jason Will: 251-583-9728, BluePrint Realty Company

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 1-5 p.m.

6162 Rushing Parc Lane

Hoover

MLS#: 21444945

4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,119 square feet

$529,900

Stephanie Lucas: 205-515-4192, Keller Williams Realty Hoover

Saturday, August 1, 2026, noon to 3 p.m.

4012 Martin Brook Circle

Hoover

MLS#: 21456179

5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,392 square feet

$728,538

Andy Smith: 205-529-4213, Harris Doyle Homes

Saturday, August 1, 2026, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

1748 Vestwood Hills Drive

Birmingham

MLS#: 21447848

6 bedrooms/7 baths/8,010 square feet

$1,999,000

Katherine Allison: kallison@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd

Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.