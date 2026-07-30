Hoover open houses August 1-2

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5310 Creekside Place
Hoover
MLS#: 21458270
4 bedrooms/3 baths/2,855 square feet
$492,900
Daniel Hadwin: 205-777-2555, eXp Realty, LLC Central
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.
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3813 Carisbrooke Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21457742
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,425 square feet
$639,000
Jason Will: 251-583-9728, BluePrint Realty Company
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 1-5 p.m.
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6162 Rushing Parc Lane
Hoover
MLS#: 21444945
4 bedrooms/3 baths/3,119 square feet
$529,900
Stephanie Lucas: 205-515-4192, Keller Williams Realty Hoover
Saturday, August 1, 2026, noon to 3 p.m.
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4012 Martin Brook Circle
Hoover
MLS#: 21456179
5 bedrooms/5 baths/3,392 square feet
$728,538
Andy Smith: 205-529-4213, Harris Doyle Homes
Saturday, August 1, 2026, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
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1748 Vestwood Hills Drive
Birmingham
MLS#: 21447848
6 bedrooms/7 baths/8,010 square feet
$1,999,000
Katherine Allison: kallison@realtysouth.com, RealtySouth-MB-Cahaba Rd
Sunday, August 2, 2026, 2-4 p.m.