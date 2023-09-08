Hoover Open Houses 9-8-23 to 9-10-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,495,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

5349 Greystone Way

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21363605

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,118 square feet

$819,900

Terry Crutchfield, 205-873-3205, RE/MAX

Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

1118 Magnolia Run

Hoover — Magnolia Grove

MLS # 1358594

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,040 square feet

$799,000

Robin Gerstenberg, 205-910-1235, Keller Williams

Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

1111 Hardwood Cove Road

Hoover — Greystone Cove

MLS # 1353559

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,291 square feet

$693,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 9/8/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9/9/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

1417 Falliston Way

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 1355357

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,144 square feet

$689,000

Tori Steffens, 205-789-3955, RE/MAX Advantage South

Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

1224 River Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1350055

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,000 square feet

$649,900

Nadia Wallace, 205-887-4660, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 9/9/23, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 9/10/23, 1-3 p.m.

2086 Baneberry Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1361284

4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,485 square feet

$550,000

Wade Cole, 205-369-3469, eXp Realty

Saturday, 9/9/23, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 9/10/23, 1-3 p.m.

5541 Northridge Circle

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1362017

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,129 square feet

$540,000

Christopher Burdette, 205-223-6054, Keller Williams

Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

101 Greystone Glen Drive

Hoover — The Glen at Greystone

MLS # 21364077

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,765 square feet

$500,000

Beth Williams, 205-541-7749, Exit Legacy Realty

Sunday, 10/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

1754 Strollaway Lane

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21364443

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,043 square feet

$500,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

2419 Northampton Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1358333

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,770 square feet

$489,900

Todd Tucker, 205-999-8633, ARC Realty

Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

701 Riverchase Parkway W.

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21364181

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,566 square feet

$420,000

Janet Goins, 205-447-6239, Exit Realty

Saturday, 9/9/23, 10 a.m.-noon