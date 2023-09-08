Hoover Open Houses 9-8-23 to 9-10-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,495,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5349 Greystone Way
5349 Greystone Way
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21363605
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,118 square feet
$819,900
Terry Crutchfield, 205-873-3205, RE/MAX
Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1118 Magnolia Run
1118 Magnolia Run
Hoover — Magnolia Grove
MLS # 1358594
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,040 square feet
$799,000
Robin Gerstenberg, 205-910-1235, Keller Williams
Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1111 Hardwood Cove
1111 Hardwood Cove Road
Hoover — Greystone Cove
MLS # 1353559
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,291 square feet
$693,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 9/8/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 9/9/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1417 Falliston Way
1417 Falliston Way
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 1355357
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,144 square feet
$689,000
Tori Steffens, 205-789-3955, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1224 River Road
1224 River Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1350055
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,000 square feet
$649,900
Nadia Wallace, 205-887-4660, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 9/9/23, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 9/10/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2086 Baneberry Drive
2086 Baneberry Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1361284
4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,485 square feet
$550,000
Wade Cole, 205-369-3469, eXp Realty
Saturday, 9/9/23, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 9/10/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5541 Northridge Circle
5541 Northridge Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1362017
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,129 square feet
$540,000
Christopher Burdette, 205-223-6054, Keller Williams
Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
101 Greystone Glen Drive
101 Greystone Glen Drive
Hoover — The Glen at Greystone
MLS # 21364077
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,765 square feet
$500,000
Beth Williams, 205-541-7749, Exit Legacy Realty
Sunday, 10/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1754 Strollaway Lane
1754 Strollaway Lane
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21364443
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,043 square feet
$500,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2419 Northampton Drive
2419 Northampton Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1358333
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,770 square feet
$489,900
Todd Tucker, 205-999-8633, ARC Realty
Sunday, 9/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
701 Riverchase Parkway W.
701 Riverchase Parkway W.
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21364181
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,566 square feet
$420,000
Janet Goins, 205-447-6239, Exit Realty
Saturday, 9/9/23, 10 a.m.-noon