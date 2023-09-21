Hoover Open Houses 9-23-23 & 9-24-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,495,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.
835 Bishops Court
835 Bishops Court
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1345871
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,567 square feet
$1,125,000
Jennifer Gilbert, 412-334-6324, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.
1004 Greystone Parc Road
1004 Greystone Parc Road
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21365177
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,746 square feet
$699,900
Terry Crutchfield, 205-873-3205, ARC Realty
Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.
2225 Old Gould Run
2225 Old Gould Run
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21364754
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,149 square feet
$690,000
Debbie Larson, 205-995-9396, Sold South Realty
Sunday, 9/24/23, 1-3 p.m.
4028 Further Lane
4028 Further Lane
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21365433
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,183 square feet
$629,900
Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty
Saturday, 9/23/23, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
3235 Heathrow Downs
3235 Heathrow Downs
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 1359277
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,914 square feet
$572,000
Ross Blaising, 205-427-1133, ARC Realty
Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.
624 Oneal Drive
620 Oneal Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1360918
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,274 square feet
$539,900
Randall Williams, 205-266-3508, Canterbury Realty Group
Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.
2411 Northampton Drive
2411 Northampton Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21365880
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,728 square feet
$529,900
Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.
1754 Strollaway Lane
1754 Strollaway Lane
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21364443
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,526 square feet
$500,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2213 Blue Ridge Blvd.
2213 Blue Ridge Blvd.
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21366047
2 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,400 square feet
$364,900
Christina James, 205-965-6483
Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.
3504 Ridgecrest Drive
3504 Ridgecrest Drive
Hoover — Loch Ridge
MLS # 21365304
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 1,758 square feet
$349,900
Brandon Harder, 205-936-0128
Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.
1134 Alford Ave.
1134 Alford Ave.
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21365501
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,462 square feet
$299,900
Sarah Sams, 205-966-6690, LAH Real Estate
Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.