Hoover Open Houses 9-23-23 & 9-24-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,495,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.

835 Bishops Court

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 1345871

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,567 square feet

$1,125,000

Jennifer Gilbert, 412-334-6324, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.

1004 Greystone Parc Road

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21365177

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,746 square feet

$699,900

Terry Crutchfield, 205-873-3205, ARC Realty

Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.

2225 Old Gould Run

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21364754

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,149 square feet

$690,000

Debbie Larson, 205-995-9396, Sold South Realty

Sunday, 9/24/23, 1-3 p.m.

4028 Further Lane

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21365433

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,183 square feet

$629,900

Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty

Saturday, 9/23/23, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

3235 Heathrow Downs

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 1359277

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,914 square feet

$572,000

Ross Blaising, 205-427-1133, ARC Realty

Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.

620 Oneal Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1360918

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,274 square feet

$539,900

Randall Williams, 205-266-3508, Canterbury Realty Group

Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.

2411 Northampton Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21365880

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,728 square feet

$529,900

Kate Giffin, 205-873-1025, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.

1754 Strollaway Lane

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21364443

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,526 square feet

$500,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.

2213 Blue Ridge Blvd.

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 21366047

2 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,400 square feet

$364,900

Christina James, 205-965-6483

Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.

3504 Ridgecrest Drive

Hoover — Loch Ridge

MLS # 21365304

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 1,758 square feet

$349,900

Brandon Harder, 205-936-0128

Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.

1134 Alford Ave.

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 21365501

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,462 square feet

$299,900

Sarah Sams, 205-966-6690, LAH Real Estate

Sunday, 9/24/23, 2-4 p.m.