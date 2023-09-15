Hoover Open Houses 9-16-23 & 9-17-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1180 Haven Road
1180 Haven Road
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 1361846
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,290 square feet
$674,000
Julie Kim, 205-222-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 9/17/23, 2-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4028 Further Lane
4028 Further Lane
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21365433
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,183 square feet
$635,000
Gusty Gulas, 205-218-7560, eXp Realty
Sunday, 9/17/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1454 Steven Drive
1454 Stephen Drive
Hoover
MLS # 21364168
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,938 square feet
$425,000
Steven Jacks, 256-668-3858, White House Real Estate
Sunday, 9/17/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3213 Pinehurst Drive
3213 Pinehurst Drive
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21364019
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,864 square feet
$409,900
Ginger Busby, 205-612-3834, LAH
Sunday, 9/17/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1705 Wakefield Drive
1705 Wakefield Drive
Hoover — Brookview Highlands
MLS # 21364976
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,958 square feet
$349,900
Morgan Ellett, 205-566-6457, eXp Realty
Sunday, 9/17/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
589 Clearview Road
589 Clearview Road
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21363540
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,804 square feet
$349,900
April Sharpe, 205-914-5929, RE/MAX Advantage South
Saturday, 9/16/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
561 Shades Crest Road
561 Shades Crest Road
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21365025
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 3,215 square feet
$299,900
Jamie Goff, 205-296-2323
Sunday, 9/17/23, 2-4 p.m.