Hoover Open Houses 7-8-23 & 7-9-23

2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,599,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 7/8/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
2460 Glasscott Point
2460 Glasscott Point
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1346322
5 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 6,957 square feet
$1,575,000
Pam Carpri, 205-253-1634, ARC Realty
Saturday, 7/8/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
1907 Blackridge Road
1907 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1356439
7 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 5,681 square feet
$1,180,000
Michelle Pohl, 937-875-0722, LoKation Real Estate
Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
1446 Scout Trace
1446 Scout Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1357523
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,838 square feet
$699,000
Jeanie Shea, 205-249-0097, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
1417 Falliston Way
1417 Falliston Way
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 1355357
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,144 square feet
$694,900
Tori Steffens, 205-789-3955, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
1235 Country Club Circle
1235 Country Club Circle
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1357964
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,949 square feet
$642,000
Ann March, 205-919-7927, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
4331 Village Green Way
4331 Village Green Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 1356269
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,500 square feet
$639,900
Beth Harris, 205-565-6311, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
2539 Sebonac Road
2539 Sebonac Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1358553
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,425 square feet
$629,000
Diane Harrison, 205-516-5978, eXp Realty
Sunday, 7/9/23, 1-3 p.m.
4229 Roy Ford Circle
4229 Roy Ford Circle
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 1357366
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,036 square feet
$599,900
Mary Bell, 205-492-0004, eXp Realty
Saturday, 7/8/23, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
4786 McGill Court
4786 McGill Court
Hoover — McGill Crossings
MLS # 1352527
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,306 square feet
$599,000
Melissa Boyer, 256-673-0584, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
1912 River Woods Road
1912 River Woods Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1357477
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,877 square feet
$589,900
Kimberly Sorrell-Rohloff, 205-396-8446, RealtySouth
Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
145 Caliente Drive
145 Caliente Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1358634
4Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,250 square feet
$385,000
Cathy O’Berry, 205-965-3147, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
1416 Chester St.
1416 Chester St.
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1354904
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,320 square feet
$372,500
Blake Schultz, 205-541-9858, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.
5031 Melrose Way
5031 Melrose Way
Hoover
MLS # 1350253
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,905 square feet
$364,000
Angie Reeder, 205-586-3647, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 7/8/23, 1-3 p.m.