Hoover Open Houses 7-8-23 & 7-9-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,599,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 7/8/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

2460 Glasscott Point

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1346322

5 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 6,957 square feet

$1,575,000

Pam Carpri, 205-253-1634, ARC Realty

Saturday, 7/8/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

1907 Blackridge Road

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1356439

7 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 5,681 square feet

$1,180,000

Michelle Pohl, 937-875-0722, LoKation Real Estate

Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

1446 Scout Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1357523

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,838 square feet

$699,000

Jeanie Shea, 205-249-0097, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

1417 Falliston Way

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 1355357

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,144 square feet

$694,900

Tori Steffens, 205-789-3955, RE/MAX Advantage South

Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

1235 Country Club Circle

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1357964

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,949 square feet

$642,000

Ann March, 205-919-7927, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

4331 Village Green Way

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 1356269

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,500 square feet

$639,900

Beth Harris, 205-565-6311, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

2539 Sebonac Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1358553

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,425 square feet

$629,000

Diane Harrison, 205-516-5978, eXp Realty

Sunday, 7/9/23, 1-3 p.m.

4229 Roy Ford Circle

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 1357366

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,036 square feet

$599,900

Mary Bell, 205-492-0004, eXp Realty

Saturday, 7/8/23, noon-2 p.m. and Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

4786 McGill Court

Hoover — McGill Crossings

MLS # 1352527

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,306 square feet

$599,000

Melissa Boyer, 256-673-0584, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

1912 River Woods Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1357477

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,877 square feet

$589,900

Kimberly Sorrell-Rohloff, 205-396-8446, RealtySouth

Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

145 Caliente Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1358634

4Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,250 square feet

$385,000

Cathy O’Berry, 205-965-3147, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

1416 Chester St.

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1354904

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,320 square feet

$372,500

Blake Schultz, 205-541-9858, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/9/23, 2-4 p.m.

5031 Melrose Way

Hoover

MLS # 1350253

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,905 square feet

$364,000

Angie Reeder, 205-586-3647, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 7/8/23, 1-3 p.m.