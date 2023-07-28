Hoover Open Houses 7-28-23 through 7-30-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,599,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2319 Blackridge Drive
2319 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1351893
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,350 square feet
$1,495,000
Allison Burleson, 205-447-2456, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 7/29/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4391 Village Green Circle
4391 Village Green Circle
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 1353151
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 5,472 square feet
$995,000
Jeffrey Davis, 205-587-7479, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/30/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1118 Magnolia Run
1118 Magnolia Run
Hoover — Magnolia Grove
MLS # 1358594
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,040 square feet
$830,000
Robin Gerstenberg, 205-910-1235, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/30/23, 3-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1111 Hardwood Cove Road
1111 Hardwood Cove Road
Hoover — Greystone Cove
MLS # 1353559
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,291 square feet
$722,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 7/28/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 7/29/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2379 Sunrise Way
2379 Sunrise Way
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1358657
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,350 square feet
$679,000
Susette Clark-Walker, 205-370-0316, RealtySouth
Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2667 Swiss Lane
2667 Swiss Lane
Hoover
MLS # 1355883
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,195 square feet
$649,900
Erin Howell, 205-335-0280, Exit Realty Cahaba
Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4028 Further Lane
4028 Further Lane
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1355883
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,195 square feet
$649,900
Erin Howell, 205-335-0280, Exit Realty Cahaba
Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2516 Montauk Road
2516 Montauk Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1354720
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,483 square feet
$644,900
Lyndsi Hughes, 205-535-4647, Exit Realty Cahaba
Sunday, 7/30/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4229 Roy Ford Circle
4229 Roy Ford Circle
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 1357366
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,036 square feet
$599,900
Mary Bell, 205-492-0004, eXp Realty
Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2128 Woods Trace
2128 Woods Trace
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 1359362
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,926 square feet
$430,000
Missy Montz, 334-341-7616, Avast Realty
Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3758 Abbeyglen Way
3758 Abbeyglen Way
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1358570
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,259 square feet
$429,000
Tracy Coyne, 205-266-3158, ARC Realty
Saturday, 7/29/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
145 Caliente Drive
145 Caliente Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1358634
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,250 square feet
$369,000
Cathy O’Berry, 205-965-3147, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
6008 Mill Creek Drive
6008 Mill Creek Drive
Hoover — Greystone Farms
MLS # 1358762
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,821 square feet
$355,000
Debbie Horton, 205-281-2448, RealtySouth
Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
217 Ridge Park Circle
217 Ridge Park Circle
Hoover
MLS # 1360654
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,592 square feet
$249,900
Sandy Nguyen (Binh), 205-253-2500, Goal Realty
Sunday, 7/30/23, noon-2 p.m.