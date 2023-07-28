Hoover Open Houses 7-28-23 through 7-30-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,599,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.

2319 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1351893

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,350 square feet

$1,495,000

Allison Burleson, 205-447-2456, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 7/29/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.

4391 Village Green Circle

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 1353151

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 5,472 square feet

$995,000

Jeffrey Davis, 205-587-7479, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/30/23, 1-3 p.m.

1118 Magnolia Run

Hoover — Magnolia Grove

MLS # 1358594

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,040 square feet

$830,000

Robin Gerstenberg, 205-910-1235, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/30/23, 3-5 p.m.

1111 Hardwood Cove Road

Hoover — Greystone Cove

MLS # 1353559

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,291 square feet

$722,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 7/28/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 7/29/23, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

2379 Sunrise Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1358657

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,350 square feet

$679,000

Susette Clark-Walker, 205-370-0316, RealtySouth

Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.

2667 Swiss Lane

Hoover

MLS # 1355883

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,195 square feet

$649,900

Erin Howell, 205-335-0280, Exit Realty Cahaba

Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.

4028 Further Lane

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1355883

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,195 square feet

$649,900

Erin Howell, 205-335-0280, Exit Realty Cahaba

Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.

2516 Montauk Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1354720

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,483 square feet

$644,900

Lyndsi Hughes, 205-535-4647, Exit Realty Cahaba

Sunday, 7/30/23, 1-3 p.m.

4229 Roy Ford Circle

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 1357366

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,036 square feet

$599,900

Mary Bell, 205-492-0004, eXp Realty

Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.

2128 Woods Trace

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 1359362

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,926 square feet

$430,000

Missy Montz, 334-341-7616, Avast Realty

Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.

3758 Abbeyglen Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1358570

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,259 square feet

$429,000

Tracy Coyne, 205-266-3158, ARC Realty

Saturday, 7/29/23, 2-4 p.m.

145 Caliente Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1358634

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,250 square feet

$369,000

Cathy O’Berry, 205-965-3147, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.

6008 Mill Creek Drive

Hoover — Greystone Farms

MLS # 1358762

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,821 square feet

$355,000

Debbie Horton, 205-281-2448, RealtySouth

Sunday, 7/30/23, 2-4 p.m.

217 Ridge Park Circle

Hoover

MLS # 1360654

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,592 square feet

$249,900

Sandy Nguyen (Binh), 205-253-2500, Goal Realty

Sunday, 7/30/23, noon-2 p.m.