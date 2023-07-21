Hoover Open Houses 7-21-23 to 7-23-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,599,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
2306 Bellevue Court
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1354926
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,471 square feet
$850,000
Beena Shah, 205-240-0510, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
1111 Hardwood Cove Road
Hoover — Greystone Cove
MLS # 1353559
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,291 square feet
$722,000
Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor
Friday, 7/21/23, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.
2379 Sunrise Way
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1358657
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,350 square feet
$695,000
Susette Clark-Walker, 205-370-0316, RealtySouth
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
1427 Scout Ridge Drive
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1359928
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,405 square feet
$640,000
Lauren Armstrong, 205-729-4213, South Sold Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
2965 Zilphy St.
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 1360032
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,057 square feet
$599,000
Jennifer Grostick, 205-747-6021, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
4786 McGill Court
Hoover — McGill Crossings
MLS # 1352527
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,306 square feet
$550,000
Melissa Boyer, 256-673-0584, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
1557 James Hill Way
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1360351
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,752 square feet
$534,900
Kelly Helms, 205-702-5063, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
2008 Bridgelake Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1360393
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,936 square feet
$500,000
Steve Parker, 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
3438 Sawyer Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1354477
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,364 square feet
$475,000
Mechelle Wilder, 205-337-7496, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 1-3 p.m.
2400 Chalybe Trail
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1360160
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,932 square feet
$475,000
Britney Snipes, 256-394-2494, Exit Elite Realty
Saturday, 7/22/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
5744 Willow Lake Drive
Hoover — Willow Lakes
MLS # 1360160
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,932 square feet
$475,000
Britney Snipes, 256-394-2494, Exit Elite Realty
Saturday, 7/22/23, 2-4 p.m.
6238 Black Creek Loop N.
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1359156
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,005 square feet
$425,000
Steve Parker, 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
4341 Bent River Parkway
Hoover — Water’s Edge
MLS # 1360361
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,845 square feet
$399,900
Leda Mims, 205-243-4599, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
1801 Red Oak Place
Hoover — Whispering Oaks
MLS # 1357079
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,380 square feet
$384,900
Heather Goss, 205-563-0456, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.
2113 Crossridge Lane
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1358703
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,164 square feet
$379,900
Paula Reed, 205-901-3929, eXp Realty
Saturday, 7/22/23, noon-2 p.m.
1416 Chester St.
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 1354904
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,320 square feet
$372,500
Blake Schultz, 205-451-9858, ARC Realty
Saturday, 7/22/23, 1-3 p.m.