Hoover Open Houses 7-21-23 to 7-23-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,599,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

2306 Bellevue Court

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1354926

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,471 square feet

$850,000

Beena Shah, 205-240-0510, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

1111 Hardwood Cove Road

Hoover — Greystone Cove

MLS # 1353559

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,291 square feet

$722,000

Nakia Walker, 205-341-0150, Opendoor

Friday, 7/21/23, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.

2379 Sunrise Way

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1358657

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,350 square feet

$695,000

Susette Clark-Walker, 205-370-0316, RealtySouth

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

1427 Scout Ridge Drive

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1359928

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,405 square feet

$640,000

Lauren Armstrong, 205-729-4213, South Sold Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

2965 Zilphy St.

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 1360032

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,057 square feet

$599,000

Jennifer Grostick, 205-747-6021, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

4786 McGill Court

Hoover — McGill Crossings

MLS # 1352527

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,306 square feet

$550,000

Melissa Boyer, 256-673-0584, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

1557 James Hill Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1360351

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,752 square feet

$534,900

Kelly Helms, 205-702-5063, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

2008 Bridgelake Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1360393

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,936 square feet

$500,000

Steve Parker, 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

3438 Sawyer Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1354477

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,364 square feet

$475,000

Mechelle Wilder, 205-337-7496, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 1-3 p.m.

2400 Chalybe Trail

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1360160

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,932 square feet

$475,000

Britney Snipes, 256-394-2494, Exit Elite Realty

Saturday, 7/22/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

5744 Willow Lake Drive

Hoover — Willow Lakes

MLS # 1360160

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,932 square feet

$475,000

Britney Snipes, 256-394-2494, Exit Elite Realty

Saturday, 7/22/23, 2-4 p.m.

6238 Black Creek Loop N.

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1359156

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,005 square feet

$425,000

Steve Parker, 205-383-5819, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

4341 Bent River Parkway

Hoover — Water’s Edge

MLS # 1360361

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,845 square feet

$399,900

Leda Mims, 205-243-4599, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

1801 Red Oak Place

Hoover — Whispering Oaks

MLS # 1357079

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,380 square feet

$384,900

Heather Goss, 205-563-0456, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/23/23, 2-4 p.m.

2113 Crossridge Lane

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1358703

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,164 square feet

$379,900

Paula Reed, 205-901-3929, eXp Realty

Saturday, 7/22/23, noon-2 p.m.

1416 Chester St.

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 1354904

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,320 square feet

$372,500

Blake Schultz, 205-451-9858, ARC Realty

Saturday, 7/22/23, 1-3 p.m.