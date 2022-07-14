Hoover Open Houses 7-17-22

Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2028 Bridgelake Drive
2028 Bridgelake Drive
Riverchase
MLS # 1324686
5 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,314 square feet
$879,000
Katherine Manush, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1542 Highland Gate Pointe
1542 Highland Gate Point
Lake Cyrus
MLS # 1324621
6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,017 square feet
$850,000
Casey Trawick, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2177 Samuel Pass
2177 Samuel Pass
Ross Bridge
MLS # 1326070
43 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,687 square feet
$599,900
Chris Wood, 205-822-2364, RealtySouth
Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
4053 Olivia Road
4053 Olivia Road
Abingdon by the River
MLS # 1327544
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,724 square feet
$450,000
Lynn Coffey, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2453 Jamestown Drive
2453 Jamestown Drive
Hoover
MLS # 1326752
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 3,200 square feet
$415,000
Blake Ray, 251-727-5727, JPAR Coast and County
Sunday, 7/17/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5960 Waterscape Pass
5960 Waterscape Pass
Lake Cyrus
MLS # 1326653
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,529 square feet
$410,000
Aimee George, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1609 Southpointe Drive
1609 Southpointe Drive
Southpointe
MLS # 1326169
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,531 square feet
$394,000
Cindy Noblitt, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 6/5/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2620 Ornamental Lane
2620 Ornamental Lane
Hoover
MLS # 1324600
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,530 square feet
$389,900
Susie Helton, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/17/22, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3252 Mockingbird Lane
3252 Mockingbird Lane
Green Valley
MLS # 1310373
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,724 square feet
$365,000
Tanner Mason, 205-451-3044, Local Realty
Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5625 Park Side Circle
5625 Park Side Circle
Lake Cyrus
MLS # 1324632
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,745 square feet
$339,000
Tommie Coppage, 659-599-1266, Iron City Premier Realty
Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1361 Shades Run Circle
1361 Shades Run Circle
Hoover
MLS # 1325651
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,360 square feet
$319,000
Lauren Waites, 205-979-2335, ERA King
Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.