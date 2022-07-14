Hoover Open Houses 7-17-22

by

2028 Bridgelake Drive

Riverchase

MLS # 1324686

5 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,314 square feet

$879,000

Katherine Manush, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.

1542 Highland Gate Point

Lake Cyrus

MLS # 1324621

6 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,017 square feet

$850,000

Casey Trawick, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.

2177 Samuel Pass

Ross Bridge

MLS # 1326070

43 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,687 square feet

$599,900

Chris Wood, 205-822-2364, RealtySouth

Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.

4053 Olivia Road

Abingdon by the River

MLS # 1327544

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,724 square feet

$450,000

Lynn Coffey, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.

2453 Jamestown Drive

Hoover

MLS # 1326752

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 3,200 square feet

$415,000

Blake Ray, 251-727-5727, JPAR Coast and County

Sunday, 7/17/22, 1-3 p.m.

5960 Waterscape Pass

Lake Cyrus

MLS # 1326653

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,529 square feet

$410,000

Aimee George, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.

1609 Southpointe Drive

Southpointe

MLS # 1326169

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,531 square feet

$394,000

Cindy Noblitt, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Sunday, 6/5/22, 2-4 p.m.

2620 Ornamental Lane

Hoover

MLS # 1324600

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,530 square feet

$389,900

Susie Helton, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/17/22, 1-3 p.m.

3252 Mockingbird Lane

Green Valley

MLS # 1310373

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,724 square feet

$365,000

Tanner Mason, 205-451-3044, Local Realty

Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.

5625 Park Side Circle

Lake Cyrus

MLS # 1324632

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,745 square feet

$339,000

Tommie Coppage, 659-599-1266, Iron City Premier Realty

Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-5 p.m.

1361 Shades Run Circle

Hoover

MLS # 1325651

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,360 square feet

$319,000

Lauren Waites, 205-979-2335, ERA King

Sunday, 7/17/22, 2-4 p.m.