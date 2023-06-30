Hoover Open Houses 7-1-23 & 7-2-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,599,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 7/1/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 7/2/23, 2-4 p.m.
1562 Fairway View Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1355890
4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,607 square feet
$655,000
Katie Wallace, 205-218-6894, RE/MAX Advantage South
Saturday, 7/1/23, 1-3 p.m.
4373 Milner Road W.
Hoover — Greystone Farms
MLS # 1358090
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,975 square feet
$589,900
Cissy Schmidt, 205-253-2124, RealtySouth
Sunday, 7/2/23, 1-3 p.m.
5175 Sapphire Ridge
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 1357239
4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,056 square feet
$589,000
Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 7/1/23, 1-3 p.m.
2344 Queensview Road
Hoover — Regent Forest
MLS # 1357729
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,312 square feet
$375,000
Ann March, 205-919-7927, ARC Realty
Sunday, 7/2/23, 2-4 p.m.
2049 Yancy Drive
Hoover — Genery Gap
MLS # 1357702
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,676 square feet
$369,000
Jason Street, 205-527-5545, eXp Realty
Sunday, 7/2/23, 1-3 p.m.