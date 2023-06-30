Hoover Open Houses 7-1-23 & 7-2-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,599,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 7/1/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 7/2/23, 2-4 p.m.

1562 Fairway View Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1355890

4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,607 square feet

$655,000

Katie Wallace, 205-218-6894, RE/MAX Advantage South

Saturday, 7/1/23, 1-3 p.m.

4373 Milner Road W.

Hoover — Greystone Farms

MLS # 1358090

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,975 square feet

$589,900

Cissy Schmidt, 205-253-2124, RealtySouth

Sunday, 7/2/23, 1-3 p.m.

5175 Sapphire Ridge

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 1357239

4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,056 square feet

$589,000

Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 7/1/23, 1-3 p.m.

2344 Queensview Road

Hoover — Regent Forest

MLS # 1357729

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,312 square feet

$375,000

Ann March, 205-919-7927, ARC Realty

Sunday, 7/2/23, 2-4 p.m.

2049 Yancy Drive

Hoover — Genery Gap

MLS # 1357702

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,676 square feet

$369,000

Jason Street, 205-527-5545, eXp Realty

Sunday, 7/2/23, 1-3 p.m.