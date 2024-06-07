Hoover Open Houses 6-7-24 to 6-9-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
544 Preserve Way
544 Preserve Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21368093
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,320 square feet
$1,295,005
Ty Elliott and Merry Leach, 659-222-6973, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2001 Forest Cove Drive
2001 Forest Cove Drive
Hoover — Southlake
MLS # 21387302
6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,598 square feet
$850,000
Carla Diliberto and Gusty Gulas, 205-983-0525, eXp Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2104 Paramount Run
2104 Paramount Run
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21378967
6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 5,516 square feet
$796,599
Aji Hicks, 659-246-9632, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/8/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1365 Haddon Place
1365 Haddon Place
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21381747
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,941 square feet
$795,000
Mollye Gunnells, 659-201-3122, Scott Champion and Co.
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
776 Lake Crest Drive
776 Lake Crest Drive
Hoover — Lake Crest
MLS # 21372454
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,035 square feet
$779,000
Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group
Saturday, 6/8/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
24098 Cahaba River Estates
2409 Cahaba River Estates
Hoover — Cahaba River Estates
MLS # 21387911
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,485 square feet
$735,000
Blake Shultz, 659-200-5985, ARC Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
624 Preserve Way
624 Preserve Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21387475
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,660 square feet
$719,900
Sherri Williams, 205-979-3055, ARC Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1732 Coates Pass
1732 Coates Pass
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21387283
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,227 square feet
$695,000
Betsy Reamer, 256-302-2576, Ray & Poynor Properties
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1085 Clifton Road
1085 Clifton Road
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21385616
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,953 square feet
$692,000
Brooke Gann and Tracy Murphy, 205-574-1109, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 6/8/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1284 Tower Lane
1284 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21381778
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,211 square feet
$675,000
Tracy Murphy and Brooke Gann, 205-797-3239, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 6/8/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5796 Chestnut Trace
5796 Chestnut Trace
Hoover — Chestnut Ridge
MLS # 21386610
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 3,053 square feet
$665,000
Carla Diliberto and Gusty Gulas, 205-9830525, eXp Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
306 Greystone Glen Circle
308 Greystone Glen Circle
Hoover — Greystone Glen
MLS # 21374174
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,414 square feet
$650,000
Conner Milam and Allison Cheka, 659-201-3305, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4600 Riverview Drive
4600 Riverview Drive
Hoover — Chace Lake
MLS # 21386236
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,906 square feet
$600,000
Beena Shah, 205-240-0510, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5300 Trace Ridge Circle
5300 Trace Ridge Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21385186
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,051 square feet
$589,000
Marcus Morgan, 659-218-7480, Sold South Realty
Saturday, 6/8/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2132 Arbor Hills Parkway
2132 Arbor Hill Parkway
Hoover — Arbor Hills at Riverchase
MLS # 21386569
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,550 square feet
$534,900
Amy Lawson, 205-215-0284, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2314 Park Side Lane
2314 Park Side Lane
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21387467
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,119 square feet
$509,500
Jerry Sager and Steve Parker, 205-898-6125, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3120 Whispering Pines Circle
3120 Whispering Pines Circle
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21386027
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,258 square feet
$500,000
Lawson Hopper, 205-622-8701, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2029 Shagbark Road
2029 Shagbark Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21384121
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,399 square feet
$499,000
Julie McDonnell, 205-587-5853, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1195 Riverchase Parkway W.
1195 Riverchase Parkway W.
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21378388
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,959 square feet
$479,900
Julia Crigler, 205-329-1092, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4945 Paradise Lake Circle
4945 Paradise Lake Circle
Hoover — Lakeview
MLS # 21385339
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,237 square feet
$465,000
Winston Webb, 334-030-4500, Go Fetch Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5040 Knoll View Circle
5040 Knoll View Circle
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21383851
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,775 square feet
$400,000
Mary Bell, 205-492-0004, LAH
Saturday, 6/8/24, 10 a.m.-noon
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2254 Locke Circle
2254 Locke Circle
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21387233
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,334 square feet
$395,000
Blake Shultz, 205-946-3442, ARC Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2104 Arrowleaf Drive
2104 Arrowleaf Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21387569
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,520 square feet
$390,000
Arieal Glenn, 659-200-7549, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 3-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3409 Frank Ave.
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,254 square feet
$381,000
Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 659-234-3049, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 6/8/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6/9/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
6060 Terrace Hills Drive
6060 Terrace Hills Drive
Hoover — Greystone Farms
MLS # 21386621
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,859 square feet
$375,900
Lynn Long and Carol Bailey, 205-953-6310
Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1170 Windsor Square Unit 61
1170 Windsor Square Unit 61
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384480
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,430 square feet
$348,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 6/7/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 6/8/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1126 Windsor Square Unit 40
1128 Windsor Square Unit 40
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378905
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,115
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 6/8/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1142 Windsor Square Unit 47
1170 Windsor Square Unit 47
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21382743
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 6/8/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3333 Boxwood Court
3333 Boxwood Court
Hoover
MLS # 21387606
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,857 square feet
$340,000
Robin Turberville and Keith Turberville, 205-520-8658, ARC Realty
Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1156 Windsor Square Unit 54
1156 Windsor Square Unit 54
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384504
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$329,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 6/7/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 6/8/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1162 Windsor Square Unit 57
1162 Windsor Square Unit 57
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384506
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$321,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 6/7/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 6/8/24, 1-4 p.m.