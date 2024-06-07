Hoover Open Houses 6-7-24 to 6-9-24

544 Preserve Way

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21368093

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,320 square feet

$1,295,005

Ty Elliott and Merry Leach, 659-222-6973, RealtySouth

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

2001 Forest Cove Drive

Hoover — Southlake

MLS # 21387302

6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,598 square feet

$850,000

Carla Diliberto and Gusty Gulas, 205-983-0525, eXp Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

2104 Paramount Run

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21378967

6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 5,516 square feet

$796,599

Aji Hicks, 659-246-9632, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/8/24, 2-4 p.m.

1365 Haddon Place

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21381747

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,941 square feet

$795,000

Mollye Gunnells, 659-201-3122, Scott Champion and Co.

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

776 Lake Crest Drive

Hoover — Lake Crest

MLS # 21372454

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,035 square feet

$779,000

Mo Deeb, 205-515-1012, Mo Deeb Realty Group

Saturday, 6/8/24, 2-4 p.m.

2409 Cahaba River Estates

Hoover — Cahaba River Estates

MLS # 21387911

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,485 square feet

$735,000

Blake Shultz, 659-200-5985, ARC Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

624 Preserve Way

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21387475

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,660 square feet

$719,900

Sherri Williams, 205-979-3055, ARC Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

1732 Coates Pass

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21387283

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,227 square feet

$695,000

Betsy Reamer, 256-302-2576, Ray & Poynor Properties

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

1085 Clifton Road

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21385616

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,953 square feet

$692,000

Brooke Gann and Tracy Murphy, 205-574-1109, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 6/8/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-5 p.m.

1284 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21381778

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,211 square feet

$675,000

Tracy Murphy and Brooke Gann, 205-797-3239, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 6/8/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-5 p.m.

5796 Chestnut Trace

Hoover — Chestnut Ridge

MLS # 21386610

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 3,053 square feet

$665,000

Carla Diliberto and Gusty Gulas, 205-9830525, eXp Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

308 Greystone Glen Circle

Hoover — Greystone Glen

MLS # 21374174

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,414 square feet

$650,000

Conner Milam and Allison Cheka, 659-201-3305, RealtySouth

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

4600 Riverview Drive

Hoover — Chace Lake

MLS # 21386236

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,906 square feet

$600,000

Beena Shah, 205-240-0510, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

5300 Trace Ridge Circle

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21385186

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,051 square feet

$589,000

Marcus Morgan, 659-218-7480, Sold South Realty

Saturday, 6/8/24, 2-4 p.m.

2132 Arbor Hill Parkway

Hoover — Arbor Hills at Riverchase

MLS # 21386569

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,550 square feet

$534,900

Amy Lawson, 205-215-0284, RealtySouth

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

2314 Park Side Lane

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21387467

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,119 square feet

$509,500

Jerry Sager and Steve Parker, 205-898-6125, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

3120 Whispering Pines Circle

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21386027

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,258 square feet

$500,000

Lawson Hopper, 205-622-8701, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-3 p.m.

2029 Shagbark Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21384121

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,399 square feet

$499,000

Julie McDonnell, 205-587-5853, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

1195 Riverchase Parkway W.

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21378388

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,959 square feet

$479,900

Julia Crigler, 205-329-1092, RealtySouth

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

4945 Paradise Lake Circle

Hoover — Lakeview

MLS # 21385339

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,237 square feet

$465,000

Winston Webb, 334-030-4500, Go Fetch Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-3 p.m.

5040 Knoll View Circle

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21383851

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,775 square feet

$400,000

Mary Bell, 205-492-0004, LAH

Saturday, 6/8/24, 10 a.m.-noon

2254 Locke Circle

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21387233

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,334 square feet

$395,000

Blake Shultz, 205-946-3442, ARC Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

2104 Arrowleaf Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21387569

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,520 square feet

$390,000

Arieal Glenn, 659-200-7549, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 3-5 p.m.

3409 Frank Ave.

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21379413

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,254 square feet

$381,000

Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 659-234-3049, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 6/8/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6/9/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

6060 Terrace Hills Drive

Hoover — Greystone Farms

MLS # 21386621

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,859 square feet

$375,900

Lynn Long and Carol Bailey, 205-953-6310

Sunday, 6/9/24, 2-4 p.m.

1170 Windsor Square Unit 61

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384480

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,430 square feet

$348,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 6/7/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 6/8/24, 1-4 p.m.

1128 Windsor Square Unit 40

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378905

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,115

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 6/8/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-4 p.m.

1170 Windsor Square Unit 47

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21382743

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 6/8/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-4 p.m.

3333 Boxwood Court

Hoover

MLS # 21387606

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,857 square feet

$340,000

Robin Turberville and Keith Turberville, 205-520-8658, ARC Realty

Sunday, 6/9/24, 1-3 p.m.

1156 Windsor Square Unit 54

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384504

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$329,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 6/7/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 6/8/24, 1-4 p.m.

1162 Windsor Square Unit 57

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384506

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$321,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-927-3682, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 6/7/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 6/8/24, 1-4 p.m.