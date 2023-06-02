Hoover Open Houses 6-3-23 & 6-4-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,685,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/3/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6/4/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3016 Adley Circle
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1352396
4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,454 square feet
$1,099,000
Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty
Saturday, 6/3/23, noon-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4998 Ridge Pass
Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove
MLS # 1353717
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,069 square feet
$784,900
Jinny Forrester, 205-440-2220, eXp Realty
Saturday, 6/3/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
62 Maple Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1354600
7 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,606 square feet
$699,000
Alyte Piedra, 678-571-1170, Redfin Corp.
Saturday, 6/3/23, noon-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3490 Sawyer Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1354819
4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 2,880 square feet
$615,000
Ralph Harvey, 855-456-4945, List With Freedom
Saturday, 6/3/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6/4/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2048 Arbor Hill Parkway
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1350774
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,896 square feet
$499,000
The Josh Vernon Group, 205-206-4334, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/4/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
413 Shenandoah Drive
412 Shenandoah Drive
Hoover
MLS # 1353321
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,376 square feet
$474,900
Gwen Brannum, 205-908-0200, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/4/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1705 Russet Woods Lane
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 1354602
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,202 square feet
$380,000
Christina James, 205-965-6483, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/4/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5031 Melrose Way
Hoover
MLS # 1350253
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,905 square feet
$373,900
Angie Reeder, 205-586-3647, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/4/23, 2-4 p.m.