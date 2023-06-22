Hoover Open Houses 6-24-23 & 6-25-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,599,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.

509 Founders Park Circle

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 1355171

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,438 square feet

$1,475,000

Anna Fowler, 205-567-5878, RealtySouth

Saturday, 6/24/23, noon-3 p.m.

2537 Inverness Point Drive

Hoover — Inverness

MLS # 1353467

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,3,48 square feet

$799,900

Anita Thomas, 205-223-5642, REMAX Around the Lake

Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.

3786 Carisbrooke Drive

Hoover — Carisbrooke

MLS # 1357183

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$799,000

Nicole Vaca-Paz, 205-565-1510, eXp Realty

Saturday, 6/24/23, 2-4 p.m.

4786 McGill Court

Hoover — McGill Crossings

MLS # 1352527

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,306 square feet

$605,000

Melissa Boyer, 256-673-0584, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.

677 Trumpet Circle

Hoover — Lake Crest

MLS # 1357074

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,854 square feet

$487,900

Rebecca McCalman, 205-283-8438, eXp Realty

Saturday, 6/24/23, 1-3 p.m.

3509 Laurel View Road

Hoover — Laurel View

MLS # 1351648

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,963 square feet

$400,000

Ashley Timmerman, 205-243-8590, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.

6407 Black Creek Loop South

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 1357028

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,592 square feet

$359,900

Ashley Davis, 205-223-5846, eXp Realty

Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.

2882 Wisteria Drive

Hoover — Monte D’Oro

MLS # 1357329

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,841 square feet

$350,000

Breanna Sexton, 205-234-6549, RE/MAX Advantage South

Saturday, 6/24/23, 1-3 p.m.

2300 Queensview Road

Hoover — Regent Forest Estates

MLS # 1357672

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,858 square feet

$279,900

Anita Thomas, 205-223-5642, REMAX Around the Lake

Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.