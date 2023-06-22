Hoover Open Houses 6-24-23 & 6-25-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,599,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-420-9365, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
509 Founders Park Circle
509 Founders Park Circle
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 1355171
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 5,438 square feet
$1,475,000
Anna Fowler, 205-567-5878, RealtySouth
Saturday, 6/24/23, noon-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2537 Inverness Point Drive
2537 Inverness Point Drive
Hoover — Inverness
MLS # 1353467
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,3,48 square feet
$799,900
Anita Thomas, 205-223-5642, REMAX Around the Lake
Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3786 Carisbrooke Drive
3786 Carisbrooke Drive
Hoover — Carisbrooke
MLS # 1357183
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$799,000
Nicole Vaca-Paz, 205-565-1510, eXp Realty
Saturday, 6/24/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
4786 McGill Court
4786 McGill Court
Hoover — McGill Crossings
MLS # 1352527
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,306 square feet
$605,000
Melissa Boyer, 256-673-0584, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
677 Trumpet Circle
677 Trumpet Circle
Hoover — Lake Crest
MLS # 1357074
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,854 square feet
$487,900
Rebecca McCalman, 205-283-8438, eXp Realty
Saturday, 6/24/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3508 Laurel View Road
3509 Laurel View Road
Hoover — Laurel View
MLS # 1351648
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,963 square feet
$400,000
Ashley Timmerman, 205-243-8590, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
6407 Black Creek Loop South
6407 Black Creek Loop South
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 1357028
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,592 square feet
$359,900
Ashley Davis, 205-223-5846, eXp Realty
Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2882 Wisteria Drive
2882 Wisteria Drive
Hoover — Monte D’Oro
MLS # 1357329
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,841 square feet
$350,000
Breanna Sexton, 205-234-6549, RE/MAX Advantage South
Saturday, 6/24/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2300 Queensview Road
2300 Queensview Road
Hoover — Regent Forest Estates
MLS # 1357672
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,858 square feet
$279,900
Anita Thomas, 205-223-5642, REMAX Around the Lake
Sunday, 6/25/23, 2-4 p.m.