Hoover Open Houses June 22-23, 2024

2069 Highland Gate Way
2069 Highland Gate Way
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21388040
5 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 5,160 square feet
$1,600,000
Mary Bell, 205-286-3362, LAH
Sunday, 6/23/24, 2-4 p.m.
5300 Trace Ridge Circle
5300 Trace Ridge Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21385186
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,051 square feet
$589,000
Marcus Morgan, 659-21807480, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/23/24, 2-4 p.m.
2132 Arbor Hill Parkway
2132 Arbor Hill Parkway
Hoover — Arbor Hills
MLS # 21386569
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,550 square feet
$529,900
Amy Lawson, 205-215-0284, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/23/24, 2-4 p.m.
4113 South Shades Crest Road
4113 South Shades Crest Road
Hoover
MLS # 21386575
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,930 square feet
$450,000
Steven Koleno, 804-656-5007, Beycome Brokerage Realty
Sunday, 6/23/24, 2-5 p.m.
5448 Park Side Road
5448 Park Side Road
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21388102
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,602 square feet
$325,000
Aimee George, 205-253-9118, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/22/24, noon-2 p.m.
More open houses will be added to this post shortly.