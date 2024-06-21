Hoover Open Houses June 22-23, 2024

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2069 Highland Gate Way

2069 Highland Gate Way

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21388040

5 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 5,160 square feet

$1,600,000

Mary Bell, 205-286-3362, LAH

Sunday, 6/23/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 5300 Trace Ridge Circle

5300 Trace Ridge Circle

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21385186

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,051 square feet

$589,000

Marcus Morgan, 659-21807480, RealtySouth

Sunday, 6/23/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2132 Arbor Hill Parkway

2132 Arbor Hill Parkway

Hoover — Arbor Hills

MLS # 21386569

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,550 square feet

$529,900

Amy Lawson, 205-215-0284, RealtySouth

Sunday, 6/23/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 4113 South Shades Crest Road

4113 South Shades Crest Road

Hoover

MLS # 21386575

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,930 square feet

$450,000

Steven Koleno, 804-656-5007, Beycome Brokerage Realty

Sunday, 6/23/24, 2-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 5448 Park Side Road

5448 Park Side Road

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21388102

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,602 square feet

$325,000

Aimee George, 205-253-9118, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/22/24, noon-2 p.m.

More open houses will be added to this post shortly.