Hoover Open Houses 6-14-24 to 6-16-24

by

544 Preserve Way

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21368093

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,320 square feet

$1,295,000

Ty Elliott and Merry Leach, 659-222-6973, RealtySouth

Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-4 p.m.

1304 Cove Lake Circle

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 555056

6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,800 square feet

$1,282,000

Michelle Stanfield and Cathy Thornton, 334-546-9051, Saturday, 6/15/24, 2-4 p.m.

Saturday, 6/15/24, 2-4 p.m.

7006 North Highfield Drive

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21380229

5 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,404 square feet

$1,097,000

Julie Kim, 659-234-2390, RealtySouth

Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-3 p.m.

5204 Lake Crest Circle

Hoover — Lake Crest

MLS # 21387626

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 7,051 square feet

$850,000

Jordan Hosey and Chase Horton, 205-894-3641, HBH Realty

Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.

5615 Lake Trace Drive

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21376917

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,581 square feet

$799,000

Lori King, 205-308-2835, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/15/24, 2-4 p.m.

2306 Bellevue Court

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21387646

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,471 square feet

$785,000

Seth Wolfe, 404-545-0876, LAH

Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-4 p.m.

2409 Cahaba River Estates

Hoover — Cahaba River Estates

MLS # 21387911

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,485 square feet

$735,000

Blake Shultz, 659-200-5985, ARC Realty

Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-4 p.m.

1085 Clifton Road

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21385616

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,953 square feet

$692,000

Brooke Gann and Tracy Murphy, 205-574-1109, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 6/15/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 6/16/24, 1-5 p.m.

1284 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21381778

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,211 square feet

$675,000

Tracy Murphy and Brooke Gann, 205-797-3239, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 6/15/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.  and Sunday, 6/16/24, 1-5 p.m.

516 Preserve Parkway

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21386595

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,107square feet

$649,000

Jeff Davis and Sabrina Stephens, 205-850-5902, ARC Realty

Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.

4491 Tuckahoe Lane

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21388073

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,794 square feet

$625,000

Jason Dailey, 205-600-8682, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.

2468 Montauk Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21388533

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,063 square feet

$600,000

Jason Dailey, 205-606-4644, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.

117 Southview Drive

Hoover — Southpointe

MLS # 21388520

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,910 square feet

$499,900

Christine Joiner, 205-941-6121, eXp Realty,

Saturday, 6/15/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

4945 Paradise Lake Circle

Hoover — Lakeview

MLS # 21385339

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,237 square feet

$465,000

Winston Webb, 334-430-0500, Go Fetch Realty

Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.

2204 Mountain Lake Terrace

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21388298

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,910 square feet

$450,000

Joey Brown, 205-305-6982, ARC Realty

Saturday, 6/15/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-4 p.m.

4113 South Shades Crest Road

Hoover

MLS # 21386575

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,930 square feet

$450,000

Steven Koleno, 804-656-5007, Beycome Brokerage Realty

Saturday, 6/15/24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-5 p.m.

876 Tulip Poplar Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21368093

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,353 square feet

$449,400

John Carlisto, 205-635-3599, RealtySouth

Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.

3764 Village Center Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21388409

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths 1,986 square feet

$400,000

Jason Dailey, 205-784-3120, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.

1720 Wakefield Drive

Hoover — Brookview Highlands

MLS # 21380763

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,075 square feet

$389,900

Tonya Smitherman and Leah Bivins, 205-563-1939, eXp Realty

Saturday, 6/15/24, noon-2 p.m.

3409 Frank Ave.

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21379413

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,254 square feet

$381,000

Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 659-234-3049, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 6/15/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6/16/24, 8 a.m.-7;30  p.m.

1107 Windsor Square Unit 117

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21388164

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$345,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-973-6896

Friday, 6/14/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-4 p.m.