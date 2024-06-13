Hoover Open Houses 6-14-24 to 6-16-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
544 Preserve Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21368093
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,320 square feet
$1,295,000
Ty Elliott and Merry Leach, 659-222-6973, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-4 p.m.
1304 Cove Lake Circle
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 555056
6 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,800 square feet
$1,282,000
Michelle Stanfield and Cathy Thornton, 334-546-9051, Saturday, 6/15/24, 2-4 p.m.
Saturday, 6/15/24, 2-4 p.m.
7006 North Highfield Drive
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21380229
5 Bedrooms / 5.5 Baths / 6,404 square feet
$1,097,000
Julie Kim, 659-234-2390, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5204 Lake Crest Circle
Hoover — Lake Crest
MLS # 21387626
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 7,051 square feet
$850,000
Jordan Hosey and Chase Horton, 205-894-3641, HBH Realty
Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.
5615 Lake Trace Drive
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21376917
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,581 square feet
$799,000
Lori King, 205-308-2835, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/15/24, 2-4 p.m.
2306 Bellevue Court
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21387646
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,471 square feet
$785,000
Seth Wolfe, 404-545-0876, LAH
Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-4 p.m.
2409 Cahaba River Estates
Hoover — Cahaba River Estates
MLS # 21387911
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 5,485 square feet
$735,000
Blake Shultz, 659-200-5985, ARC Realty
Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-4 p.m.
1085 Clifton Road
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21385616
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,953 square feet
$692,000
Brooke Gann and Tracy Murphy, 205-574-1109, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 6/15/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 6/16/24, 1-5 p.m.
1284 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21381778
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,211 square feet
$675,000
Tracy Murphy and Brooke Gann, 205-797-3239, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 6/15/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 6/16/24, 1-5 p.m.
516 Preserve Parkway
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21386595
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,107square feet
$649,000
Jeff Davis and Sabrina Stephens, 205-850-5902, ARC Realty
Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.
4491 Tuckahoe Lane
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21388073
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,794 square feet
$625,000
Jason Dailey, 205-600-8682, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.
2468 Montauk Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21388533
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,063 square feet
$600,000
Jason Dailey, 205-606-4644, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.
117 Southview Drive
Hoover — Southpointe
MLS # 21388520
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,910 square feet
$499,900
Christine Joiner, 205-941-6121, eXp Realty,
Saturday, 6/15/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
4945 Paradise Lake Circle
Hoover — Lakeview
MLS # 21385339
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,237 square feet
$465,000
Winston Webb, 334-430-0500, Go Fetch Realty
Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.
2204 Mountain Lake Terrace
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21388298
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,910 square feet
$450,000
Joey Brown, 205-305-6982, ARC Realty
Saturday, 6/15/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-4 p.m.
4113 South Shades Crest Road
Hoover
MLS # 21386575
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,930 square feet
$450,000
Steven Koleno, 804-656-5007, Beycome Brokerage Realty
Saturday, 6/15/24, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday, 6/16/24, 2-5 p.m.
876 Tulip Poplar Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21368093
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,353 square feet
$449,400
John Carlisto, 205-635-3599, RealtySouth
Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.
3764 Village Center Way
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21388409
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths 1,986 square feet
$400,000
Jason Dailey, 205-784-3120, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-3 p.m.
1720 Wakefield Drive
Hoover — Brookview Highlands
MLS # 21380763
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,075 square feet
$389,900
Tonya Smitherman and Leah Bivins, 205-563-1939, eXp Realty
Saturday, 6/15/24, noon-2 p.m.
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,254 square feet
$381,000
Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 659-234-3049, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 6/15/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6/16/24, 8 a.m.-7;30 p.m.
1107 Windsor Square Unit 117
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21388164
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$345,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-973-6896
Friday, 6/14/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 6/15/24, 1-4 p.m.