Hoover Open Houses 6-10-23 & 6-11-23

3016 Adley Circle
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1352396
4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,454 square feet
$1,099,000
Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty
Saturday, 6/10/23, 3-5 p.m.
2306 Bellevue Court
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1354926
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,471 square feet
$879,000
Beena Shah, 205-240-0510, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.
2537 Inverness Point Drive
Hoover — Inverness
MLS # 1353467
5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,348 square feet
$799,900
Anita Thomas, 205-223-5642, RE/MAX Around the Lake
Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.
4998 Ridge Pass
Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove
MLS # 1353717
5 Bedrooms /5 Baths / 4,069 square feet
$784,900
Jinny Forrester, 205-440-2220, eXp Realty
Sunday, 6/11/23, 1-3 p.m.
1224 River Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1350055
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,000 square feet
$659,000
Nadia Wallace, 205-887-4660, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.
2516 Montauk Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1354720
5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,483 square feet
$658,900
Lyndsi Hughes, 205-535-4647, Exit Realty Cahaba
Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.
2216 Baneberry Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1355511
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,142 square feet
$599,900
Ahmad Sukar, 205-413-3910, ARC Realty
Saturday, 6/10/23, 1-3 p.m.
308 Stone Brook Circle
Hoover — Stone Brook
MLS # 1350693
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,500 square feet
$599,900
Amaris Renda, 404-693-6447, HBH Realty
Saturday, 6/10/23, noon-2 p.m.
4283 Abbotts Way
4283 Abbots Way
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1355184
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,459 square feet
$525,000
Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/10/23, noon-2 p.m.
4001 James Hill Place
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1355042
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,305 square feet
$499,900
Brittany Hammock, 205-907-8713, Keller Williams
Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.
3454 Sawyer Drive
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1354674
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,360 square feet
$489,999
Kelley Helms, 205-702-5063, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/10/23, noon-2 p.m.
3779 James Hill Circle
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 1333855
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,821 square feet
$435,000
Brittany Hammock, 205-907-8713, Keller Williams
Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.
4711 Sulphur Springs Road
Hoover
MLS # 1356207
4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,806 square feet
$430,000
Sarah Johnson, 205-276-3867, ARC Realty
Saturday, 6/10/23, 2-4 p.m.
5031 Melrose Way
Hoover — The Woods
MLS # 1350253
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,905 square feet
$373,900
Angie Reeder, 205-586-3647
Saturday, 6/10/23, noon-2 p.m.