Hoover Open Houses 6-10-23 & 6-11-23

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 3016 Adley Circle

3016 Adley Circle

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1352396

4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,454 square feet

$1,099,000

Jordan Hosey, 205-213-2633, HBH Realty

Saturday, 6/10/23, 3-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2306 Bellevue Court

2306 Bellevue Court

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1354926

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,471 square feet

$879,000

Beena Shah, 205-240-0510, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 2537 Inverness Point Drive

2537 Inverness Point Drive

Hoover — Inverness

MLS # 1353467

5 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 4,348 square feet

$799,900

Anita Thomas, 205-223-5642, RE/MAX Around the Lake

Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 4998 Ridge Pass

4998 Ridge Pass

Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove

MLS # 1353717

5 Bedrooms /5 Baths / 4,069 square feet

$784,900

Jinny Forrester, 205-440-2220, eXp Realty

Sunday, 6/11/23, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 1224 River Road

1224 River Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1350055

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,000 square feet

$659,000

Nadia Wallace, 205-887-4660, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2516 Montauk Road

2516 Montauk Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1354720

5 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,483 square feet

$658,900

Lyndsi Hughes, 205-535-4647, Exit Realty Cahaba

Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2216 Baneberry Drive

2216 Baneberry Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1355511

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,142 square feet

$599,900

Ahmad Sukar, 205-413-3910, ARC Realty

Saturday, 6/10/23, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 308 Stone Brook Circle

308 Stone Brook Circle

Hoover — Stone Brook

MLS # 1350693

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 4,500 square feet

$599,900

Amaris Renda, 404-693-6447, HBH Realty

Saturday, 6/10/23, noon-2 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 4283 Abbotts Way

4283 Abbots Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1355184

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,459 square feet

$525,000

Jerry Sager, 205-441-1112, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/10/23, noon-2 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 4001 James Hill Place

4001 James Hill Place

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1355042

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,305 square feet

$499,900

Brittany Hammock, 205-907-8713, Keller Williams

Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 3454 Sawyer Drive

3454 Sawyer Drive

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1354674

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,360 square feet

$489,999

Kelley Helms, 205-702-5063, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/10/23, noon-2 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 3779 James Hill Circle

3779 James Hill Circle

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 1333855

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,821 square feet

$435,000

Brittany Hammock, 205-907-8713, Keller Williams

Sunday, 6/11/23, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 4711 Sulphur Springs Road

4711 Sulphur Springs Road

Hoover

MLS # 1356207

4 Bedrooms / 5 Baths / 3,806 square feet

$430,000

Sarah Johnson, 205-276-3867, ARC Realty

Saturday, 6/10/23, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 5031 Melrose Way

5031 Melrose Way

Hoover — The Woods

MLS # 1350253

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,905 square feet

$373,900

Angie Reeder, 205-586-3647

Saturday, 6/10/23, noon-2 p.m.