Hoover Open Houses 6-1-24 to 6-5-24

352 Stone Brook Circle
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21387018
7 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,241 square feet
$875,000
Jason Dailey, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-3 p.m.
2528 Montauk Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21386942
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,459 square feet
$705,000
Kelley Helms, 205-407-4628, JWRE
Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.
5796 Chestnut Trace
Hoover — Chestnut Ridge
MLS # 21386610
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 3,053 square feet
$665,000
Carla Diliberto and Gusty Gulas, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Saturday, 6/1/24, 1-3 p.m.
1930 Lemon Mint Drive
Hoover — Highlands at Riverchase
MLS # 21384292
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,669 square feet
$579,000
Richard McLemore, 979-233-5979, ERA King
Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.
3120 Whispering Pines Circle
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21386027
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,258 square feet
$509,000
Lawson Hopper, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/1/24, 1-3 p.m.
1417 Brocks Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21386361
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,289 square feet
$484,000
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/1/24, 2-4 p.m.
876 Tulip Poplar Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21385477
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,353 square feet
$449,400
John Carlisto, 205-663-3895, RealtySouth
Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.
1695 Oak Park Lane
Hoover — The Woodlands
MLS # 21385964
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,312 square feet
$425,000
Donna Gaskins, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Saturday, 6/1/24, 2-4 p.m.
5040 Knoll View Circle
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21383851
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,775 square feet
$400,000
Mary Bell, 205-879-8580, LAH
Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.
2254 Locke Circle
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21387233
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,334 square feet
$395,000
Blake Shultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet
$390,000
Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage
Saturday, 6/1/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6/2/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
1553 Deer Valley Drive
Hoover — Deer Valley
MLS # 21386520
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,148 square feet
$389,900
Cliff Glansen, 954-965-3990, Flatfee.com
Saturday, 6/1/24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
753 Bailey Brook Circle
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21386207
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,240 square feet
$375,000
JoAnn Ray, 205-879-2335, ERA King Real Estate
Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.
2208 Rockview Lane
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21386065
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,711 square feet
$374,999
Kelley Helms, 205-407-4628, JWRE
Saturday, 6/1/24, 1-2 p.m. and Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.
301 Ashland Lane
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21387331
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,704 square feet
$374,900
Blake Shultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.
3653 Guyton Road
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21387048
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,796 square feet
$350,000
Susan Palmer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 6/1/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.
1170 Windsor Square Unit 61
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384480
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,430 square feet
$348,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday, 6/5/24, 1-4 p.m.
1128 Windsor Square Unit 40
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378905
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,115
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday, 6/5/24, 1-4 p.m.
1142 Windsor Square Unit 47
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21382743
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday 6/5/24, 1-4 p.m.
1150 Windsor Square Unit 51
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384504
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$329,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday, 6/5/24, 1-4 p.m.
1162 Windsor Square Unit 57
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384506
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$321,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday 6/5/24, 1-4 p.m.
728 Ridge Way Circle
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21384733
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,640 square feet
$319,900
Susie Helton, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-3 p.m.