Hoover Open Houses 6-1-24 to 6-5-24

by

352 Stone Brook Circle

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21387018

7 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,241 square feet

$875,000

Jason Dailey, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-3 p.m.

2528 Montauk Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21386942

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,459 square feet

$705,000

Kelley Helms, 205-407-4628, JWRE

Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.

5796 Chestnut Trace

Hoover — Chestnut Ridge

MLS # 21386610

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 3,053 square feet

$665,000

Carla Diliberto and Gusty Gulas, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Saturday, 6/1/24, 1-3 p.m.

1930 Lemon Mint Drive

Hoover — Highlands at Riverchase

MLS # 21384292

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,669 square feet

$579,000

Richard McLemore, 979-233-5979, ERA King

Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.

3120 Whispering Pines Circle

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21386027

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,258 square feet

$509,000

Lawson Hopper, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/1/24, 1-3 p.m.

1417 Brocks Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21386361

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,289 square feet

$484,000

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/1/24, 2-4 p.m.

876 Tulip Poplar Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21385477

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,353 square feet

$449,400

John Carlisto, 205-663-3895, RealtySouth

Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.

1695 Oak Park Lane

Hoover — The Woodlands

MLS # 21385964

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,312 square feet

$425,000

Donna Gaskins, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Saturday, 6/1/24, 2-4 p.m.

5040 Knoll View Circle

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21383851

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,775 square feet

$400,000

Mary Bell, 205-879-8580, LAH

Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.

2254 Locke Circle

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21387233

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,334 square feet

$395,000

Blake Shultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.

3409 Frank Ave.

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21379413

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet

$390,000

Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage

Saturday, 6/1/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6/2/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

1553 Deer Valley Drive

Hoover — Deer Valley

MLS # 21386520

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,148 square feet

$389,900

Cliff Glansen, 954-965-3990, Flatfee.com

Saturday, 6/1/24, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

753 Bailey Brook Circle

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21386207

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,240 square feet

$375,000

JoAnn Ray, 205-879-2335, ERA King Real Estate

Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.

2208 Rockview Lane

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21386065

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,711 square feet

$374,999

Kelley Helms, 205-407-4628, JWRE

Saturday, 6/1/24, 1-2 p.m. and Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.

301 Ashland Lane

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21387331

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,704 square feet

$374,900

Blake Shultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.

3653 Guyton Road

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21387048

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,796 square feet

$350,000

Susan Palmer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 6/1/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 6/2/24, 2-4 p.m.

1170 Windsor Square Unit 61

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384480

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,430 square feet

$348,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday, 6/5/24, 1-4 p.m.

1128 Windsor Square Unit 40

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378905

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,115

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday, 6/5/24, 1-4 p.m.

1142 Windsor Square Unit 47

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21382743

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday 6/5/24, 1-4 p.m.

1150 Windsor Square Unit 51

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384504

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$329,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday, 6/5/24, 1-4 p.m.

1162 Windsor Square Unit 57

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384506

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$321,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-4 p.m. and Wednesday 6/5/24, 1-4 p.m.

728 Ridge Way Circle

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21384733

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,640 square feet

$319,900

Susie Helton, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 6/2/24, 1-3 p.m.