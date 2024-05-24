Hoover Open Houses 5/24/24 to 5/26/24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4619 Silas Ave.
Hoover — Everlee
MLS # 21365073
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,561 square feet
$724,000
Sarah Turner and Nancy Hale, 205-989-5588
Friday 5/24/24, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
5300 Trace Ridge Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21385186
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,051 square feet
$589,000
Marcus Morgan, 205-637-5400, Sold South Realty
Sunday, 5/26/24, 2-4 p.m.
4887 Ridge Pass
Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove
MLS # 21383551
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,984 square feet
$575,000
Erik Spencer and Jessica Spencer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams
Sunday, 5/26/24, 2-4 p.m.
1417 Brocks Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21386361
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,289 square feet
$484,000
Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272-, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/25/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
4795 Arden Way Unit 30
Hoover — Everlee
MLS # 21368331
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,981 square feet
$414,000
Sarah Turner and Nancy Hale, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp
Friday, 5/24/24, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet
$390,000
Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 5/24/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
1170 Windsor Square Unit 61
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384480
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,430 square feet
$348,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 5/25/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/26/24, 1-4 p.m.
1128 Windsor Square Unit 40
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378905
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,115
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/24/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 1-4 p.m.
1142 Windsor Square Unit 47
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21382743
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/24/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 1-4 p.m.
1150 Windsor Square Unit 51
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384504
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$329,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 5/25/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/26/24, 1-4 p.m.
1162 Windsor Squre Unit 57
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384506
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$321,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/24/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 1-4 p.m.