Hoover Open Houses 5/24/24 to 5/26/24

4619 Silas Ave.

Hoover — Everlee

MLS # 21365073

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,561 square feet

$724,000

Sarah Turner and Nancy Hale, 205-989-5588

Friday 5/24/24, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

5300 Trace Ridge Circle

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21385186

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,051 square feet

$589,000

Marcus Morgan, 205-637-5400, Sold South Realty

Sunday, 5/26/24, 2-4 p.m.

4887 Ridge Pass

Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove

MLS # 21383551

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,984 square feet

$575,000

Erik Spencer and Jessica Spencer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams

Sunday, 5/26/24, 2-4 p.m.

1417 Brocks Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21386361

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,289 square feet

$484,000

Kulsum Budhwani, 205-822-2272-, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/25/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

4795 Arden Way Unit 30

Hoover — Everlee

MLS # 21368331

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,981 square feet

$414,000

Sarah Turner and Nancy Hale, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp

Friday, 5/24/24, 1-5 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

3409 Frank Ave.

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21379413

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet

$390,000

Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 480-462-5392, Opendoor Brokerage

Friday, 5/24/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

1170 Windsor Square Unit 61

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384480

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,430 square feet

$348,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 5/25/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/26/24, 1-4 p.m.

1128 Windsor Square Unit 40

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378905

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,115

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/24/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 1-4 p.m.

1142 Windsor Square Unit 47

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21382743

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/24/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 1-4 p.m.

1150 Windsor Square Unit 51

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384504

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$329,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 5/25/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/26/24, 1-4 p.m.

1162 Windsor Square Unit 57

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384506

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$321,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/24/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/25/24, 1-4 p.m.