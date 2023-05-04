Hoover Open Houses 5-6-23 & 5-7-23

by

2357 Blackridge Drive

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 1333855

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet

$1,687,000

Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/6/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.

2288 Brock Circle

Hoover — Brock Point

MLS # 1352311

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,552 square feet

$825,000

Zachary McFarland, 205-352-7742, Art House

Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.

1224 River Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1350055

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,000 square feet

$659,000

Nadia Wallace, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/6/23, 10 a.m.-noon

4369 Milner Road West

Hoover — Greystone Farms

MLS # 1350741

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,022 square feet

$559,900

Cissy Schmidt, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 5/7/23, 1-3 p.m.

1917 River Woods Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1351635

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,650 square feet

$449,900

Manda Luccasen, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.

1009 Lakeshore Circle

Hoover — Willow Lakes

MLS # 1351114

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,294 square feet

$419,900

Jeff Dorough, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South

Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.

3509 Laurel View Road

Hoover — Laurel View

MLS # 1351648

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,963 square feet

$400,000

Ashleigh Timmerman, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.

841 Tulip Polar Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 1350329

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,416 square feet

$389,900

Ashley Davis, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.