Hoover Open Houses 5-6-23 & 5-7-23

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2357 Blackridge Drive
2357 Blackridge Drive
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 1333855
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,006 square feet
$1,687,000
Brandon Cobia, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/6/23, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2288 Brock Circle
2288 Brock Circle
Hoover — Brock Point
MLS # 1352311
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,552 square feet
$825,000
Zachary McFarland, 205-352-7742, Art House
Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1224 River Road
1224 River Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1350055
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,000 square feet
$659,000
Nadia Wallace, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/6/23, 10 a.m.-noon
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4369 Milner Road West
4369 Milner Road West
Hoover — Greystone Farms
MLS # 1350741
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,022 square feet
$559,900
Cissy Schmidt, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 5/7/23, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1917 River Woods Road
1917 River Woods Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1351635
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,650 square feet
$449,900
Manda Luccasen, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1009 Lakeshore Circle
1009 Lakeshore Circle
Hoover — Willow Lakes
MLS # 1351114
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,294 square feet
$419,900
Jeff Dorough, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South
Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3509 Laurel View Road
3509 Laurel View Road
Hoover — Laurel View
MLS # 1351648
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,963 square feet
$400,000
Ashleigh Timmerman, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
841 Tulip Poplar Drive
841 Tulip Polar Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 1350329
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,416 square feet
$389,900
Ashley Davis, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 5/7/23, 2-4 p.m.