Hoover Open Houses 5-3-24 to 5-5-24

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 509 Founders Park Circle

509 Founders Park Circle

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21380884

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,438 square feet

$1,475,000

Anna Fowler, 205-407-4774, RealtySouth

Saturday, 5/4/24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 544 Preserve Way

544 Preserve Way

Hoover — The Preserve

MLS # 21368093

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,320 square feet

$1,295,005

Ty Elliott and Merry Leach, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth

Friday, 5/3/24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 5/4/24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2578 Blackridge Cove

2578 Blackridge Cove

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21381284

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,767 square feet

$1,199,000

Brittany Hammock, 205-875-6956, Keller Williams

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 1911 Blackridge Road

1911 Blackridge Road

Hoover — Blackridge

MLS # 21383537

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,051 square feet

$1,195,000

Steve Parker and Jerry Sager, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 5/5/24, noon-2 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 357 North Lake Road

357 North Lake Road

Hoover — Greystone North Lake

MLS # 21381917

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,653 square feet

$858,900

Sissy Barrett and Vinnie Alonzo, 205-415-6463, RE/MAX Advantage South

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2104 Paramount Run

2104 Paramount Run

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21378967

6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 5,516 square feet

$815,000

Aji Hicks, 205-661-0662, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2094 Highland Gate Way

2094 Highland Gate Way

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21374932

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,718 square feet

$774,250

Sue Willoughby and Thomas Gamble, 659-201-6960, Embridge Realty

Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 3077 Iris Drive

3077 Iris Drive

Hoover — Green Trails at Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21381059

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,798 square feet

$739,000

Kulsum Budwhani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2121 Kirkman Drive

2121 Kirkman Drive

Hoover — Kirkman Preserve

MLS # 21384287

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,267 square feet

$699,000

Jason Street and Taylor Jackson, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 3825 Carisbrooke Circle

3825 Carisbrooke Circle

Hoover — Carisbrooke

MLS # 21383022

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,209 square feet

$649,900

Mike Blumentritt and Keith Weaver, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 1192 Haven Road

1192 Haven Road

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21384235

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,784 square feet

$649,900

Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 4887 Ridge Pass

4887 Ridge Pass

Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove

MLS # 21383551

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,984 square feet

$600,000

Erik and Jessica Spencer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/4/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 5/5/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 1930 Lemon Mint Drive

1930 Lemon Mint Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21384292

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,669 square feet

$589,000

Richard McLemore, 205-907-5758, ERA King

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 1057 Linkside Drive

1057 Linkside Drive

Hoover — Greystone

MLS # 21376502

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,357 square feet

$575,000

Leigh Priest, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 5615 Chestnut Trace

5615 Chestnut Trace

Hoover — Chestnut Ridge in Trace Crossings

MLS # 21381471

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,842 square feet

$569,900

Michelle Hyde and Phyllis Black, 205-663-3895, RealtySouth

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 5234 Park Side Circle

5234 Park Side Circle

Hoover — The View in Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21384430

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,191 square feet

$555,000

Leda Mims and Donna Walker, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2029 Shagbark Road

2029 Shagbark Road

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21384121

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,399 square feet

$525,000

Julie McDonnell, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South

Sunday, 5/5/24, 1-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 3220 Sawyer Drive

3220 Sawyer Drive

Hoover — Sawyer Trail at Ross Bridge

MLS # 21380629

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,105 square feet

$489,900

Joey Brown and Ian Rohrer, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 5467 Villa Trace

5467 Villa Trace

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21384591

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,799 square feet

$487,000

Blake Schultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 1031 River Highlands Circle

1031 River Highlands Circle

Hoover — Auduborn Forest

MLS # 21384419

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,800 square feet

$435,000

Susan Palmer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 3208 Monte D'Oro Drive

3208 Monte D’Oro Drive

Hoover — Monte D’Oro

MLS # 21384347

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,722 square feet

$414,900

Anna Lu Hemphill, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2054 Ross Park Way

2054 Ross Park Way

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21383969

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,932 square feet

$390,000

Angela Priola, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 941 Shady Brook Circle

941 Shady Brook Circle

Hoover — Shades Mountain

MLS # 21382752

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,573 square feet

$389,900

Harold Collins II, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty

Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 2025 Weeping Willow Lane

2025 Weeping Willow Lane

Hoover

MLS # 21384117

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,386 square feet

$355,000

Matthew Lepore, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty

Saturday, 5/4/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam 1142 Windsor Square Unit 47

1142 Windsor Square Unit 47

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21382743

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-222-6904, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 5/4/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/5/24, 1-4 p.m.