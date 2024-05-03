Hoover Open Houses 5-3-24 to 5-5-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
509 Founders Park Circle
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21380884
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,438 square feet
$1,475,000
Anna Fowler, 205-407-4774, RealtySouth
Saturday, 5/4/24, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
544 Preserve Way
Hoover — The Preserve
MLS # 21368093
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,320 square feet
$1,295,005
Ty Elliott and Merry Leach, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Friday, 5/3/24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturday, 5/4/24, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
2578 Blackridge Cove
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21381284
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,767 square feet
$1,199,000
Brittany Hammock, 205-875-6956, Keller Williams
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
1911 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21383537
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,051 square feet
$1,195,000
Steve Parker and Jerry Sager, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 5/5/24, noon-2 p.m.
357 North Lake Road
Hoover — Greystone North Lake
MLS # 21381917
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 5,653 square feet
$858,900
Sissy Barrett and Vinnie Alonzo, 205-415-6463, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
2104 Paramount Run
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21378967
6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 5,516 square feet
$815,000
Aji Hicks, 205-661-0662, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m.
2094 Highland Gate Way
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21374932
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,718 square feet
$774,250
Sue Willoughby and Thomas Gamble, 659-201-6960, Embridge Realty
Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
3077 Iris Drive
Hoover — Green Trails at Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21381059
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,798 square feet
$739,000
Kulsum Budwhani, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m.
2121 Kirkman Drive
Hoover — Kirkman Preserve
MLS # 21384287
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,267 square feet
$699,000
Jason Street and Taylor Jackson, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m.
3825 Carisbrooke Circle
Hoover — Carisbrooke
MLS # 21383022
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,209 square feet
$649,900
Mike Blumentritt and Keith Weaver, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
1192 Haven Road
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21384235
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,784 square feet
$649,900
Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-3 p.m.
4887 Ridge Pass
Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove
MLS # 21383551
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,984 square feet
$600,000
Erik and Jessica Spencer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/4/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 5/5/24, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
1930 Lemon Mint Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21384292
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,669 square feet
$589,000
Richard McLemore, 205-907-5758, ERA King
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
1057 Linkside Drive
Hoover — Greystone
MLS # 21376502
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,357 square feet
$575,000
Leigh Priest, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
5615 Chestnut Trace
Hoover — Chestnut Ridge in Trace Crossings
MLS # 21381471
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,842 square feet
$569,900
Michelle Hyde and Phyllis Black, 205-663-3895, RealtySouth
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
5234 Park Side Circle
Hoover — The View in Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21384430
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,191 square feet
$555,000
Leda Mims and Donna Walker, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
2029 Shagbark Road
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21384121
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,399 square feet
$525,000
Julie McDonnell, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South
Sunday, 5/5/24, 1-4 p.m.
3220 Sawyer Drive
Hoover — Sawyer Trail at Ross Bridge
MLS # 21380629
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,105 square feet
$489,900
Joey Brown and Ian Rohrer, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
5467 Villa Trace
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21384591
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,799 square feet
$487,000
Blake Schultz, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m.
1031 River Highlands Circle
Hoover — Auduborn Forest
MLS # 21384419
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,800 square feet
$435,000
Susan Palmer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/4/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
3208 Monte D'Oro Drive
Hoover — Monte D’Oro
MLS # 21384347
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,722 square feet
$414,900
Anna Lu Hemphill, 205-978-9000, RealtySouth
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
2054 Ross Park Way
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21383969
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,932 square feet
$390,000
Angela Priola, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
941 Shady Brook Circle
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21382752
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,573 square feet
$389,900
Harold Collins II, 888-923-5547, eXp Realty
Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
2025 Weeping Willow Lane
Hoover
MLS # 21384117
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,386 square feet
$355,000
Matthew Lepore, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Saturday, 5/4/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 5/5/24, 2-4 p.m.
1142 Windsor Square Unit 47
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21382743
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-222-6904, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 5/4/24, 1-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/5/24, 1-4 p.m.