Hoover Open Houses 5-17-24 to 5-19-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1573 Wilborn Run
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21382575
6 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,825 square feet
$800,000
Jordan Gilliam, 205-352-7742, Art House
Saturday, 5/18/24, noon-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1269 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21373655
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet
$690,000
Brooke Gann and Tracy Murphy, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 5/18/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
8302 Annika Drive
Hoover — Abingdon by the River
MLS # 21377609
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,184 square feet
$689,900
Judy Williams and Chris Wood, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1249 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21370309
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,211 square feet
$672,000
Tracy Murphy and Brooke Gann, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 5/18/24, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2753 Montauk Road
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21385573
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,313 square feet
$664,900
Amy Pewitt and Catherine Longenecker, 205-222-7109, Flat Fee Real Estate
Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1225 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21375353
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet
$660,000
Brooke Gann and Tracy Murphy, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 5/18/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1237 Tower Lane
Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge
MLS # 21369745
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,430 square feet
$650,000
Brooke Gann, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Saturday, 5/18/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1192 Haven Road
Hoover — Regent Forest
MLS # 21384235
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,784 square feet
$649,900
Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5300 Trace Ridge Circle
Hoover — Trace Crossings
MLS # 21385186
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,051 square feet
$589,000
Marcus Morgan, 205-637-5400, Sold South Realty
Saturday, 5/18/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
4887 Ridge Pass
Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove
MLS # 21383551
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,984 square feet
$585,000
Erick and Jessica Spencer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams
Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5199 Park Side Circle
Hoover — Lake Cyrus
MLS # 21385198
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,090 square feet
$538,000
Hollie Higgins, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 5/19/24, 3-5 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
804 Hillshire Drive
Hoover — Audubon Forest
MLS # 21385542
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,963 square feet
$532,997
Ann March, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1711 Oak Park Lane
Hoover — The Woodlands
MLS # 21384123
5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,534 square feet
$520,000
Nadia Wallace, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams
Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, noon-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1083 Grand Oaks Drive
Hoover — Grand Oaks
MLS # 21383309
4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,702 square feet
$515,000
Jason Secor, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams
Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2197 Samuel Pass
Hoover — Ross Bridge
MLS # 21375629
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,050 square feet
$490,000
Jason Garrison, 979-233-5979, ERA King
Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
876 Tulip Poplar Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21385477
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,353 square feet
$469,400
John Carlisto, 205-663-3895, RealtySouth
Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1895 Tall Timbers Circle
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21384658
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,205 square feet
$459,800
John Hollingsworth, 205-979-8500, ARC Realty
Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1609 Cypress Circle
Hoover — Southwood
MLS # 21385851
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet
$425,000
Betsy Bell, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5040 Knoll View Circle
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21383851
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,775 square feet
$400,000
Mary Bell, 205-879-8580, LAH
Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1626 Russet Crest Lane
Hoover — Russet Woods
MLS # 21383859
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,652 square feet
$400,000
Jonathan Chamness, 205-208-9967, Redfin Corp.
Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
3200 Monte D'Oro Drive
Hoover — Monte D’Oro
MLS # 21385263
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,868 square feet
$399,900
Cici Howell, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2453 Jamestown Drive
Hoover — Bluff Park
MLS # 21384256
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 3,005 square feet
$369,000
Courtney Cornutt, 205-767-5368, Keller Williams
Saturday, 5/18/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
764 Flag Circle
Hoover — Lake Crest
MLS # 21384870
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,160 square feet
$349,900
Ashley Davis, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1148 Windsor Square Unit 40
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378905
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,115
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/17/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1142 Windsor Square Unit 47
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21382743
3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$346,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/17/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
2447 Gawain Drive
Hoover — Regent Forest
MLS # 21383241
4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,051 square feet
$335,000
Trinity Cornett, 205-600-7571, Keller Williams
Saturday, 5/18/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1150 Windsor Square Unit 51
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384504
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$329,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/18/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
5034 Melrose Way
Hoover — The Woods
MLS # 21384084
3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,662 square feet
$325,000
Beth Williams, 205-699-4837, Exit Legacy
Saturday, 5/18/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service
1162 Windsor Square Unit 57
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21384506
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$321,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 5/17/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-4 p.m.