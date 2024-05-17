Hoover Open Houses 5-17-24 to 5-19-24

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1573 Wilborn Run

1573 Wilborn Run

Hoover — Lake Wilborn

MLS # 21382575

6 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,825 square feet

$800,000

Jordan Gilliam, 205-352-7742, Art House

Saturday, 5/18/24, noon-2 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1269 Tower Lane

1269 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21373655

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet

$690,000

Brooke Gann and Tracy Murphy, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 5/18/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 8302 Annika Drive

8302 Annika Drive

Hoover — Abingdon by the River

MLS # 21377609

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,184 square feet

$689,900

Judy Williams and Chris Wood, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1249 Tower Lane

1249 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21370309

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,211 square feet

$672,000

Tracy Murphy and Brooke Gann, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 5/18/24, 10 a.m.- 5 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 2753 Montauk Road

2753 Montauk Road

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21385573

5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,313 square feet

$664,900

Amy Pewitt and Catherine Longenecker, 205-222-7109, Flat Fee Real Estate

Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1225 Tower Lane

1225 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21375353

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,459 square feet

$660,000

Brooke Gann and Tracy Murphy, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 5/18/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1237 Tower Lane

1237 Tower Lane

Hoover — Bradbury at Blackridge

MLS # 21369745

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,430 square feet

$650,000

Brooke Gann, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Saturday, 5/18/24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1192 Haven Road

1192 Haven Road

Hoover — Regent Forest

MLS # 21384235

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,784 square feet

$649,900

Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth

Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 5300 Trace Ridge Circle

5300 Trace Ridge Circle

Hoover — Trace Crossings

MLS # 21385186

5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,051 square feet

$589,000

Marcus Morgan, 205-637-5400, Sold South Realty

Saturday, 5/18/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 4887 Ridge Pass

4887 Ridge Pass

Hoover — The Ridge at The Grove

MLS # 21383551

4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,984 square feet

$585,000

Erick and Jessica Spencer, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams

Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 5199 Park Side Circle

5199 Park Side Circle

Hoover — Lake Cyrus

MLS # 21385198

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 3,090 square feet

$538,000

Hollie Higgins, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 5/19/24, 3-5 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 804 Hillshire Drive

804 Hillshire Drive

Hoover — Audubon Forest

MLS # 21385542

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,963 square feet

$532,997

Ann March, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1711 Oak Park Lane

1711 Oak Park Lane

Hoover — The Woodlands

MLS # 21384123

5 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,534 square feet

$520,000

Nadia Wallace, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams

Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-3 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, noon-2 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1083 Grand Oaks Drive

1083 Grand Oaks Drive

Hoover — Grand Oaks

MLS # 21383309

4 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,702 square feet

$515,000

Jason Secor, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams

Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 2197 Samuel Pass

2197 Samuel Pass

Hoover — Ross Bridge

MLS # 21375629

4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,050 square feet

$490,000

Jason Garrison, 979-233-5979, ERA King

Sunday, 5/19/24, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 876 Tulip Poplar Drive

876 Tulip Poplar Drive

Hoover — Riverchase

MLS # 21385477

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,353 square feet

$469,400

John Carlisto, 205-663-3895, RealtySouth

Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1895 Tall Timbers Circle

1895 Tall Timbers Circle

Hoover — Green Valley

MLS # 21384658

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,205 square feet

$459,800

John Hollingsworth, 205-979-8500, ARC Realty

Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-3 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1609 Cypress Circle

1609 Cypress Circle

Hoover — Southwood

MLS # 21385851

4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,753 square feet

$425,000

Betsy Bell, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 5040 Knoll View Circle

5040 Knoll View Circle

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21383851

4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,775 square feet

$400,000

Mary Bell, 205-879-8580, LAH

Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1626 Russet Crest Lane

1626 Russet Crest Lane

Hoover — Russet Woods

MLS # 21383859

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,652 square feet

$400,000

Jonathan Chamness, 205-208-9967, Redfin Corp.

Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 3200 Monte D'Oro Drive

3200 Monte D’Oro Drive

Hoover — Monte D’Oro

MLS # 21385263

3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,868 square feet

$399,900

Cici Howell, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty

Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 2453 Jamestown Drive

2453 Jamestown Drive

Hoover — Bluff Park

MLS # 21384256

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 3,005 square feet

$369,000

Courtney Cornutt, 205-767-5368, Keller Williams

Saturday, 5/18/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 764 Flag Circle

764 Flag Circle

Hoover — Lake Crest

MLS # 21384870

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,160 square feet

$349,900

Ashley Davis, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty

Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1148 Windsor Square Unit 40

1148 Windsor Square Unit 40

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21378905

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,115

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/17/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1142 Windsor Square Unit 47

1142 Windsor Square Unit 47

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21382743

3 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet

$346,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/17/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 2447 Gawain Drive

2447 Gawain Drive

Hoover — Regent Forest

MLS # 21383241

4 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,051 square feet

$335,000

Trinity Cornett, 205-600-7571, Keller Williams

Saturday, 5/18/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1150 Windsor Square Unit 51

1150 Windsor Square Unit 51

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384504

3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$329,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/18/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 5034 Melrose Way

5034 Melrose Way

Hoover — The Woods

MLS # 21384084

3 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,662 square feet

$325,000

Beth Williams, 205-699-4837, Exit Legacy

Saturday, 5/18/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 5/19/24, 2-4 p.m.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service 1162 Windsor Square Unit 57

1162 Windsor Square Unit 57

Hoover — Windsor Court

MLS # 21384506

2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet

$321,000

Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 205-989-5588, SB Dev Corp.

Friday, 5/17/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 5/18/24, 1-4 p.m.