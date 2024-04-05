Hoover Open Houses 4-5-24 to 4-7-24

Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2160 Blackridge Road
2160 Blackridge Road
Hoover — Blackridge
MLS # 21366426
6 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 4,551 square feet
$1,279,000
Kulsum Budhwani, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2104 Paramount Run
2104 Paramount Run
Hoover — Lake Wilborn
MLS # 21378967
6 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 5,516 square feet
$860000
Aji Hicks, 205-661-0662, Keller Williams
Sunday, 4/7/24, 1-3 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4004 Wter Willow Lane
4004 Water Willow Lane
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 21379386
5 Bedrooms / 6 Baths / 5,577 square feet
$814,900
Julie Kim, 205-991-6565, RealtySouth
Sunday, 4/7/24, 1-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5615 Lake Trace Drive
5615 Lake Trace Drive
Hoover — Lake Trace in Trace Crossings
MLS # 21376917
5 Bedrooms / 4.5 Baths / 3,581 square feet
$799,000
Lori King, 205-822-2272, Keller Williams Realty
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2029 Brae Trail
2029 Brae Trail
Hoover — Greystone Farms The Brae
MLS # 21373889
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,885 square feet
$799,000
Alicia Cuevas, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4612 S. Lakeridge Drive
4612 S. Lakeridge Drive
Hoover — Lakeridge at Southlake
MLS # 21376088
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 4,162 square feet
$739,900
Sherry Frye, 205-313-8500, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4464 Tuckahoe Lane
4464 Tuckahoe Lane
Hoover — The Hamptons at Ross Bridge
MLS # 21380187
5 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 3,524 square feet
$700,000
Jason Dailey, 205-397-6500, Keller Williams Realty
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5683 Chestnut Trace
Sunday, 4/7/24, 1-2 p.m.
5683 Chestnut Trace
Hoover — Chestnut Ridge in Trace Crossings
MLS # 21380403
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 3,956 square feet
$635,000
Shelley Watkins, 205-969-8911, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
8196 Annika Drive
8196 Annika Drive
Hoover — Abingdon by the River
MLS # 21379608
3 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 2,263 square feet
$625,000
Christian Kelly, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1136 Al Seier Road
1136 Al Seier Road
Hoover — Highland Crest
MLS # 21380682
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,954 square feet
$479,900
Sandra Williamson, 205-296-0474, MV Realty of Alabama
Sunday, 4/7/24, 1-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
6263 Black Creek Loop N.
6263 Black Creek Loop N.
Hoover — Creekside at Trace Crossings
MLS # 21381610
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,508 square feet
$470,000
Vickie Harris, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
612 Brooks Lane
612 Brooks Lane
Hoover — The Highlands
MLS # 21378624
4 Bedrooms / 3.5 Baths / 2,838 square feet
$430,000
Marilee Henson, 205-605-1000, Keller Williams Metro South
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
5500 Colony Lane
5500 Colony Lane
Hoover — Deer Valley
MLS # 21381070
4 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 2,971 square feet
$419,900
Judge Henshaw, 205-969-8910, ARC Realty
Saturday, 4/6/24, 2-4 p.m. and Sunday, 4/7/24, 1-2 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
3409 Frank Ave.
3409 Frank Ave.
Hoover — Green Valley
MLS # 21379413
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 581 square feet
$406,000
Nakia Walker and Chris Hancock, 205-740-6260, Opendoor Brokerage
Friday, 4/5/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m. and Saturday, 4/6/24, 8 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2104 Arrowleaf Drive
2104 Arrowleaf Drive
Hoover — Riverchase
MLS # 161623
4 Bedrooms / 4 Baths / 2,520 square feet
$405,000
Arieal Glenn, 205-759-3400, Keller Williams
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
2333 Dartmouth Circle
2333 Dartmouth Circle
Hoover — Shades Mountain
MLS # 21381480
4 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 2,052 square feet
$350,000
Britt Patterson, 205-969-8912, ARC Realty
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1142 Windsor Square Unit 47
1142 Windsor Square Unit 47
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378798
3 Bedrooms / 3 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$348,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/5/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/6/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1128 Windsor Square Unit 40
1128 Windsor Square Unit 40
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21378905
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,435 square feet
$337,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/5/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/6/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
1112 Windsor Square Unit 32
1112 Windsor Square Unit 32
Hoover — Windsor Court
MLS # 21377893
2 Bedrooms / 2.5 Baths / 1,380 square feet
$328,000
Annabelle Robinson and Jaye Watts, 659-204-5753, SB Dev Corp.
Friday, 4/5/24, 1-4 p.m. and Saturday, 4/6/24, 1-4 p.m.
Photo courtesy of Greater Alabam
4510 Lake Valley Drive
4510 Lake Valley Drive
Hoover — Southlake
MLS # 21380668
2 Bedrooms / 2 Baths / 1,751 square feet
$316,000
Mike Hulen, 205-243-5826, RE/MAX Advantage South
Sunday, 4/7/24, 2-4 p.m.